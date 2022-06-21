The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1 ) The moronic Demented Pervert slipped and admitted the truth about process in the White House when he said of China tariffs, “We are in the process of making up my mind.”

2) Voters have trashed the Patriot Day/Jan. 6 committee in both Washoe and Clark County, Nevada, calling it “reprehensible,” and “disgusting,” showing there will be a backlash in November. Washoe in particular is a key swing county.

3) Greenweenie Washington gov Jay Insleaze predicts a summer of “blackouts, destruction, and death.”

4) According to Gallup, U.S. satisfaction is at an all-time low for a midterm election year, at 16%.

Gallup poll: U.S. Satisfaction at 16%, Lowest in any Midterm Election year pic.twitter.com/vVp8S2FIh3 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 20, 2022

5) Remember the “infrastructure” bill? Oh yeah, those projects. They are now delayed or canceled outright.

6) Politico hopium: What a “Roberts compromise” on abortion could look like. This is an attempt by Politico, the mouthpiece of the left, to browbeat Roberts into doing this.

7) Journalist James Rosen has presented an astounding validation of the 1984 book Secret Agenda and the 1991 book Silent Coup. Rosen’s conclusion is that the CIA was intimately involved and perhaps launched the whole thing. Or, Donald Trump was not the first president taken out by the Deep State.

8) West Point is now conducting seminars on “whiteness” and Communist Racist Theory. A lot of very good men and women are going to pay with their lives because they were taught this bovine excrement instead of military tactics and strategy.

9) Five major U.S. cities are on track to surpass their 2021 homicide deaths. Wanna guess what they all have in common?

10) Looks like the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case barring DemoKKKrat judges from overturning GOP legislators regarding congressional districts.

11) America’s Frontline Doctors Simone Gold has been sentenced to prison for “trespassing” on Patriot Day (Jan. 6).

12) Pollster Richard Baris in his “inside the numbers” reminded us that in elections such as Georgia and Nevada, a candidate’s early stance against lockdowns earned them great credit with the electorate.

13) In a quest to reduce her sentence, Ghislaine Maxwell, who didn’t kill herself, touted her connection to Bill Clinton.

-This has self-inflicted ice pick to the back of the head written all over it.

14) In beautiful downtown Portland, passed-out addicts now are part of the city’s decor as they are “all over [the] city.”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) Over 3,000 flights were canceled on Sunday, over 10,000 total. Airlines blame bad weather and staffing shortages. They oughta blame the China Virus vax and Dr. Fallacy.

16) The fifth-largest life insurance company in the U.S. paid out 163% more for deaths of working adults 18-64 in 2021 ($6 billion) citing “non-pandemic-related morbidity” and “unusual claims.” Ahhhhh, yeah. You mean vax side effects.

17) We knew this was coming. Companies are no longer hiring the best candidates, but the least risky ones.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

18) The crew members of “General Hospital” have sued ABC over unconstitutional China Virus vax mandates and religious discrimination on set.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) There are new links between Ukraine and the Patriot Day/Jan. 6 festivities with members of the Azov Battalion showing up on the Capitol Steps. What, DemoKKKrats aren’t interested in that info?

20) Netanyahu may be coming back. Israel to dissolve parliament and call its 5th election in three years.

21) Environmental whackadoodles finally find something about Global Warming they like: “melting” arctic ice could open up new “eco-friendly” shipping routes that bypass the Russian-controlled North Sea route.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

22) The elites actually are bragging about this: the U.S. is now the only country in the world allowing experimental mRNA injections for kids under five years old.

23) More vax myths exposed.

24) From the Virology Journal, “Adverse Effects of COVID-19 Vaccines . . . ,” “As a safety measure, further booster vaccinations should be discontinued” and “In conclusion, COVID-19 vaccination is a major risk factor for infections in critically ill patients.

25) The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services just exempted their own employees from the vax mandate they are enforcing on others.

26) And finally, Cambodian fishermen landed the heaviest ever freshwater fish, 661 pounds of stingray.

-Looks like they won’t need a bigger boat.

And That’s Today’s News…

