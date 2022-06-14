The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) A suspect was arrested near a wildfire in Flagstaff, Arizona for violating a burn ban.

2) Citizens begin to take action after a CISA advisory report said voting machines are not secure. Yeah, duh.

3) The swiss-cheese brained Rutabaga can’t even remember Barack Obama’s name.

-Psst. Pervert. It’s Zero.

4) Rasmussen, which this cycle has been a lagger in polling, now has Rutabaga at 38%, joining Civiqs, Emerson, Monmouth, and four or five others.

5) IDB/TIPP now has Biteme at its lowest, 37%.

Biden’s Approval Rating Hits Record Low, IBD/TIPP poll Biden Job Approval

Approve 37%

Disapprove 49% The Economy

Approve 25%

Disapprove 52% Independents

Approve 27%

Disapprove 56% Independents: The Economy

Approve 15%

Disapprove 58% 1,310 Ahttps://t.co/7VMb00RdXI — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 13, 2022

6) More Rutabaga-in-action as Biteme says he hasn’t decided to go to Saudi Arabia moments before confirming he’s going.

7) Finally a university stands up: Lee University drafted a “statement of beliefs” that prohibits students from identifying as a gender other than their biological sex.

8) And the opposite is seen here in New Kabul, where NYC parents were outraged after finding out that the city spent $200,000 sending drag queens into school to read to kids as young as three.

9) As the U.S. Supreme Court readies its Roe repeal, the state supreme courts will take center stage.

10) A judge says that Home Depot employees do not have a right to wear BLM gear on the job.

11) Remember this toadstool? Michael Avenatti, Porny Daniels’ lawyer whom some said would challenge Trump for the presidency? He has just pled guilty in all remaining criminal cases against him.

12) Trump’s endorsement sent B. G. Masters into the lead in the Arizona Senate primary.

13) Hispanics turn to homeschooling in record numbers following China Virus school closures.

14) File under “Yeah, that’ll work.” DemoKKKrats are testing ads to see if they can go on offense on the economy. Yes. This economy.

15) The latest exodus from Kollyfornia is to Mexico.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

16) Wall Street appears headed for a bear market as a global sell-off accelerates.

17) An Israeli airline is moving its U.S. headquarters from New Kabul (NYC) to Miami.

18) There is a quiet run on Chicom banks. Did you know that? Six major banks have had all deposits frozen since April.

19) And Japan on the verge of financial collapse. But, you know, “muh January 6 committee.”

20) The Fed is “out of its mind” if it thinks it can stop inflation without blowing up the bond markets.

21) Hot inflation points to a record high social security cost of living adjustment in 2023.

22) Louisiana will impose a road maintenance fee on electric and hybrid vehicles. Ya know, if ya ain’t buyin’ gas, which pays for the roads, there’s no free ride.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

23) Iran and Venezuela have signed a 20-year coop deal to thwart U.S. sanctions.

24) Russia has gained more ground in the Donbas region as Zelensky arranges an emergency meeting (no doubt, more money) with France, Germany, and Italy.

25) File under, “See, I knew all that plastic in the ocean had a purpose”: scientists discover bacteria living on ocean plastic pollution produce antibiotics capable of resisting superbugs.

-I can see it now: “Dad, I’m moving to the Marianas Trench to start a plastic bottle antibiotics farm.”

26) The Russkies are “likely” to capture Ukraine’s Luhansk region within weeks. Oh? I thought the Ukes were winning.

27) In the “miracle” city of Shenzhen, fears arise about China’s economic future.

28) We make jokes around here but this is no joking matter: this is why we have had and must demand, the rule of law including fair jury trials and unbiased judges. A political advisor in Me-hee-co was beaten and burned alive by 200 villagers after being falsely accused of child trafficking.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

29) We now have microscopy photos of blood clots from those who “suddenly died” after the vax.

30) The China Virus vaxxes are now linked to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a fatal degenerative brain disorder.

31) The CDC dropped pre-travel China Virus testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S. as JetBlue’s chief said it “served no purpose anymore.”

-Actually, it “served no purpose,” period.

32) A new study concluded that lockdowns caused at least 170,000 excess deaths in the U.S.

33) And finally, a giant tortoise feared extinct more than a century ago was discovered in the Galapagos Islands.

-Then researchers found it was only Mitch McConnell on safari.

And That’s Today’s News…

