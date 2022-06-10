Citizens are beginning to take action following a June 3 CISA advisory report on the vulnerabilities of election machines. Georgia, Arizona, Alabama, and New Mexico have found their way into election integrity news, with Otero County, New Mexico county commissioners actually voting to remove Dominion Voting Machines and the Zuckerberg drop boxes on Thursday.

Otero County Removes Machines and Drop Boxes

The boldest move to date occurred in New Mexico in Otero County. During a special county meeting on June 9, commissioners voted to remove all Dominion Voting Machines, Zuckerberg drop boxes, and “multiple other problematic machines” in a unanimous decision. Commissioner Griffin stated he and his colleagues had a duty to “honor the will of the people” regarding election integrity. The decision was based upon testimony—beginning at the 4:55:18 mark—detailed in a 261-page report that has been in the hands of state officials since October 2021. They identified “at least 17 massive vulnerabilities” during their audit investigation that involved a canvass of 20% of the households in the county.

The commission ordered the audit in January. During their canvass, the auditors from America’s Audit Force found that “Forty-one percent had an issue. Thirty percent of the people we knocked on doors don’t live at that address, some never lived at that address, and in some, there is no record of them ever existing at that address, and of that 40 percent, 30 percent also voted.” Officials from the office of the Secretary of State said, “The so-called “audit” in Otero County has from the beginning been a political stunt orchestrated to perpetuate the Big Lie and make people lose trust in our elections.” The auditors analyzed counties from all over the state.

In addition to their canvass, auditors looked at voter rolls, absentee roster, system vulnerabilities, and certification process. They are still analyzing records, statistics, and absentee ballot envelopes. They found voter rolls in all counties are materially compromised. They also found voter databases are being electronically manipulated and, therefore, compromised. Auditors said the Secretary of State has refused to address the identified issues.

They reviewed Tabulator printers in the Dominion ImageCast Evolution Voting system. They found the printer Tabulators can print at the wrong time, causing print issues if certain types of malicious software are installed. Much of the discussion centered around mis-adjudicated votes in Tabulators and issues with DVS programming and software. The team also said the Risk Limiting Audit from the Chaves county clerk was a complete failure. The Chaves County clerk alerted the SoS and the FBI, and nothing was ever done. The auditors mentioned vote-switching issues similar to those in the DeKalb County Georgia District 2 county commission seat. In DeKalb, Dominion argued that “all the SD cards weren’t loaded in.”

The team also highlighted issues with the cast vote record all over the country, including New Mexico, stating there is no doubt preset algorithms were in place to affect the vote ratios of Biden to Trump votes. A cast voter record is an electronic record of a voter’s selections.

Dominion allegedly wiped all the project files on the Otero County voting machines after the election. Federal law mandates the preservation of election data.

BREAKING: Dominion wiped all project files on Otero County voting machines after the 2020 election despite federal law mandating the preservation of all election data Commissioners to consider banning the machines — George (@BehizyTweets) June 9, 2022

Arizona Injunction Seeks to Ban Voting Machines

Republican State Rep. Mark Finchem announced on June 8 the filing of a preliminary injunction to “ban the use of black-box electronic voting machines” ahead of the 2022 midterms in Arizona. The press release speaks to the vulnerabilities of election machines, specifically the software in Dominion Voting Systems ImageCastX. The motion references an earlier lawsuit Finchem and gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake filed on April 22, 2022. It names the Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Bill Gates, and members of both the Maricopa and Pima Boards of Supervisors as responsible for the vulnerabilities. Lake is also named as a Plaintiff in the injunction, and the pair is represented by a team of attorneys, including Alan Dershowitz. Finchem is currently a candidate for Secretary of State.

State Representative @RealMarkFinchem Seeks Preliminary Injunction Against Use of Electronic Voting Machines in Arizona. Read More ➡️ https://t.co/xy7on8PWZA pic.twitter.com/lnt4s51m3R — Arizona House Republicans (@AZHouseGOP) June 8, 2022

The April lawsuit states a “civil rights action” to protect the voters of Arizona. It calls for an open investigation of the electronic voting system by scientific experts, something the “machine companies have consistently refused to do.” Finchem and Lake ask for a return to secure, “verifiable” paper ballots and hand counts.”

Notably, the lawsuit lists a number of the vulnerabilities cited by the CISA advisory report.

Finchem and Lake contend it isn’t too late to replace the equipment with secure paper ballots and hand counts. They argue the presently utilized “2% spot-checks” and “independently tested machines” do not prevent fraud. The press release states that to succeed in the courts, the law requires the Plaintiffs must show (1) we are likely to succeed on the merits, (2) we will likely suffer irreparable harm if these machines are used, (3) that the balance of equities tips in our favor, and (4) that an injunction is in the public interest.” Their motion for a preliminary injunction “includes evidence and sworn declarations from five top former military and civilian cyber and cyber-security experts.”

According to Kurt Olsen, who cites a Declaration filed by Professor Halderman, Arizona is one of 16 states where vulnerabilities have been found in election equipment, and “there may be others.” CISA cited an unreleased report in Georgia by Halderman in its advisory.

Brannon Howse with Kurt Olsen on Why The Government Is Now Admitting Dominion Machines Are Vulnerable to Hacking and Garland Favorito on More Proven Voter Fraud in Georgia https://t.co/GgCmh814y1 — Ellie Smith (@EllieLuckyday) June 3, 2022

Olsen—an attorney working with Dershowitz in the motion for a preliminary injunction—is currently involved in rolling out lawsuits in specific states. He has teamed up with Dershowitz in the past on election fraud issues. Olsen appeared on Bannon’s War Room podcast on June 10 to say that he has already filed a lawsuit in Alabama and plans to go to “select states” to ask the courts to “enjoin the use of these machines.” He says he has proof of the vulnerabilities, mentioning the machines’ ability to flip votes, and states that Mark Elias himself, in a New York lawsuit, argued the same.

It is interesting to note that in 2018, Democrats wrote a report on election security in 18 states, and the report highlighted election security issues with voting machines. The report also listed the states most vulnerable to election security vulnerabilities: TIER 1; Georgia, Delaware, Louisiana, and New Jersey. Nine states were in TIER 2; Arizona, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. TIER 3 showed; Wisconsin, Iowa, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, and Washington as having issues.

A class-action lawsuit against Dominion Voting Machines (DVS) shows, on page 29, information that in Georgia, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg issued an order concerning DVS security issues. She found the risks to be “neither hypothetical nor remote.”

Totenberg is the same judge who has kept the Halderman Report private since last summer in an ongoing election fraud litigation involving Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Favorito’s Press Conference in Georgia Shows Counting Failures

On Thursday, long-time election integrity investigator Garland Favorito held a press conference detailing issues with voting machine counting failures in Fulton, DeKalb, and Cobb Counties that “may have added 15 percent to Raffensperger totals” in the recent primary election. Favorito detailed the failures in DeKalb County in a June 3 letter to election officials. In the same press conference, Favorito mentioned the resistance by counties in the state to provide documentation for open records requests even though they are protected from liability if they cooperate. He also claimed Raffensperger and his legal counsel, Ryan Germany, with their May 27 bulletin, are disseminating false information and intimidating county officials in the process. Favorito also maintains that the current “particular Dominion Voting System violates Georgia Law”:

Alabama Lawsuit Seeks to Prohibit Use of Tabulators

A lawsuit in Alabama was filed by gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard who was defeated in the May primary. The lawsuit “seeks to prohibit the use of the tabulators in the general election and force the state to use paper ballots and hand counting. It would require three individuals to count the ballots while being recorded by camera.” The machines in question are those manufactured by Election Systems & Software (ES&S). Secretary of State John Merrill defended the state’s use of the machines, saying:

“[The State] never had a negative incident or occurrence related to the use of electronic voting equipment. No vulnerabilities have ever been exposed or introduced at any level, and I’m confident that will remain the standard. If I was not confident, we would be addressing that.”