The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Biteme has now hit the crucial “average” of under 40% (39.7%) on RealClearPolitics polling and is at his worst with a spread of 15.3% between approve and disapprove.

2) While in yesterday’s Quinnipiac Poll, the Rutabaga hit 33%, his all-time low there. (He has been at 34% on Civiqs for three days in a row). These two polls have tended to be “leading indicators,” not “lagging,” meaning they presage where the other polls go.

Quinnipiac poll shows Biden with 33 percent approval rating Biden Job Approval

Approve 33%

Disapprove 55% 2022 Generic Congressional Ballot

Republicans 46% (+5)

Democrats 41% 1,576 Adults / 06/03-06/06https://t.co/XvDECVtjUl — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 8, 2022

3) A DemoKKKrat/Chuck SpewMore-inspired shooter was arrested outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home.

4) The evil of the Rutabaga’s administration knows no bounds: Biteme plans to send migrants to cities deeper inside the U.S., jokingly calling it the “Abbott Plan.”

5) DemoKKKrats, showing their panic, have slammed Biteme for weak crisis responses: “Be the F**king President.” Sorry dillstipplers, in his Swiss cheese mind, he is the King of Timbuktu already. Can’t hold two jobs at once.

6) President Trump’s record has now shot up to 110-6 in terms of his endorsements.

-He missed a chance to put Mike Crispi over the top in New Jersey, though.

7) One after another, now: an ex-Pennsylvania congressman (DemoKKKrat) has pleaded guilty to ballot stuffing.

8) Everywhere the story is the same from Tuesday’s primaries: Republican turnout up, DemoKKKrat turnout down. Here is the story of New Mexico, where the GOP was up 59% from 2018 while DemoKKKrats were down 30%.

Republican turnout in New Mexico Primaries is up 59%, while Dem turnout is down 30%: data from @WinWithJMC NM Primaries GOP turnout

2022: 119,000 (+59% from 2018)

2018: 75,000 NM Primaries Dem turnout

2022: 124,000 (-30% from 2018)

2018: 176,000 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 8, 2022

9) George Soros spent $40 million to elect 75 “social justice” prosecutors.

10) More great news in Kollyfornia, where a military aircraft, possibly carrying nuclear material, has crashed.

11) A Wisconsin school district has dropped a sexual harassment investigation into three middle school students who used the correct pronoun when talking to a confused classmate.

12) They aren’t even waiting for the weekend now in tranquil and beautiful Benghazi-by-the-Lake, where there were 14 wounded and one killed in shootings Tuesday.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Mortgage applications to purchase a home have dropped to lockdown levels

14) Twitter now plans to comply with Elon Musk’s demands for bot data.

BREAKING: Twitter now plans to comply with @ElonMusk’s demands for data about bots on the platform https://t.co/iNr62m8LcK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2022

15) Parliament votes to ban combustion-engine cars by 2035.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

16) Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts duo that ruled the 70s in soft rock, died at age 80. Who can forget “Diamond Girl” or “Summer Breeze?”

17) Rapper Snoop Dogg was inundated with requests from weed enthusiasts as he tweeted that he pays a professional joint-roller $50,000 a year. That salary sounds a little high to me.

18) See what playing with guitar legend Jeff Beck will do for ya? Captain Jack Sparrow says he may waive Amber (“don’t poop the bed”) Heard’s judgment now that his reputation as a drunken musician has been restored.

19) Speaking of indecency, film producer Harvey MeToo Weinstein has been charged with assaulting a woman in London in 1996.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

20) Don’t look now, but the Russkies are pumping more oil into Europe than before the Uke war.

21) The Russkies have achieved one of their main war objectives, a “land bridge” from Western Russia to Donbas to Crimea.

22) Leader of a Mexican megachurch with over five million worldwide followers could spend more than 16 years in a Kollyfornia prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing three girls.

-He got off lucky. He could be one of the Jan. 6 Patriot Day defendants.

23) Ukraine is now accused of blackmailing the global South by using demands of more weapons for wheat.

24) And finally, straight out of a Steve Martin/Tracy Ullman skit, a woman was given a field sobriety test and ended up doing an Irish folk dance.

-Reportedly the officers gave her an Irish coffee to sober her up and sent her on her way after charging her with DUI.

Dancing under the influence.

And That’s Today’s News…

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE