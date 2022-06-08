The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Turnabout is fair plan, as Steve Bannon has subpoenaed Botoxic and several members of the House Patriot Day Committee as he prepares for trial next month for defying a congressional subpoena.

2) DemoKKKrats try to jazz public interest in the Patriot Day committee with network coverage tomorrow.

-Rumor is that the Knitting Channel saw a massive increase in subscriptions.

3) DemoKKKrats have hired a TV Exec to produce the hearings because Americans have a “tin ear.”

-Actually, our ears are fine and we look forward to hearing you little pigglies squeal when Republicans retake the House this November.

4) Trust in gubment has fallen to a near-historic low.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.

5) Biteme’s Commerce Secretary says there is “not much that can be done” on gas prices, blames Pootie-poot.

Dear toots: that ain’t flyin’. Are you seriously still running with that message while your demented Rutabaga shuts down more federal gas and oil drilling?

6) Kollyfornia DemoKKKrat Eric Swalwell, better known as Farticus, spent nearly $60,000 on trips to Miami Beach and Paris. But he lives in beautiful Kollyfornia. Why does he ever leave?

7) Overnight, primaries left OR5 and IA3 both moving more toward Republicans with the DemoKKKrat radical nominees, while in Kollyfornia squish David Valadeo survived his primary.

Crystal Ball House Rating Changes: @kkondik OR-5 Leans D to Toss-up

IA-3 Toss-up to Leans R — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 8, 2022

8) While in New Mogadishu (San Francisco) voters booted District Attorney Chesa Boudin over soft-on-crime policies. (Forgive me, yesterday I referred to Los Angeles—New Calcutta—as New Mogadishu. These third-world hellholes are all the same).

9) So in New Calcutta, developer Rick Caruso topped favorite Congresswoman Karen Bass for the mayorship to force a runoff.

10) Wow! Total turnout in Iowa showed DemoKKKrats down 15%, Republicans up 79%.

IOWA TURNOUT We're at 96% Dem/99% Rep vote in, per NBC 2018: 288K total tnt (183K D, 105K R) (64% D)

2022: 344K (156K D, 188K R) (55% R/-1%) Total turnout up 19% (Democrat -15%, Republican +79%) — John Couvillon (@WinWithJMC) June 8, 2022

11) Trump endorsed Connie Conway has defeated DemoKKKrat Lourin Hubbard in a 2022 Kollyfornia congressional district special election.

BREAKING: Trump-endorsed Republican Connie Conway defeats Democrat Lourin Hubbard in 2022 California's 22nd congressional district special election pic.twitter.com/PQWmuygBpX — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 8, 2022

12) In Kollyfornia, Republicans got a combined 61% in a district that was +2 for the Rutabaga—again if any data from the fraudulent 2020 election can be accepted.

Republicans are getting a combined 61% in a Biden+2 district! pic.twitter.com/EsAFsa7tW3 — Red Lion Politics (@michigan_lion) June 8, 2022

13) In Arizona, Trump-endorsed Kari Lake leads by 4 over the nearest competitor, Karrin Taylor Robson.

NEW: @Data_Orbital (R) 2022 AZ Governor Republican Primary Poll

Kari Lake: 27.4% (-8.1)

Karrin Taylor Robson: 23.3% (-3.5)

Matt Salmon: 12% (+1.9)

Scott Neely: 3%

Undecided: 31.1% (+8.1) +- vs May poll 🗳️ 550 LV / 🗓️ 06/01-06/03https://t.co/Nay9oasB8T — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 7, 2022

14) An ABC/IPSOS poll says the #1 issue is the economy beating abortion and gun violence by 19 points.

Harry Enten: "Most Important issue in your vote for Congress is the Economy" – that beats gun Violence and Abortion by 19 points (ABC/Ipsos poll) The Big Takeaway: "Republicans lead by 20 points on the Issue that's Most Important – The Economy" (CNN poll) pic.twitter.com/OG1hYBYQ2t — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 7, 2022

15) Biteme’s Homeland Security issues a heightened threat advisory because of fears of violence if the Supes overturn Roe. That would be, on the part of fascist leftoid whackadoodles.

16) Military recruitment lags despite reduced targets and record incentives. Maybe most warriors really don’t fancy high heels.

17) Bovine-brained Michigan DemoKKKrat senator Debbie Staben-Cow bragged that she passed “every single gas station” in her new electric car and it “didn’t matter how high gas was.”

-Please, DemoKKKrats, keep this human avocado in the public eye til November.

18) The Vegas call girl known as Hunter Biteme’s “Laptop Lady” (with multiple inferences) got $20,000 in federal stimulus money for a “female-owned proprietorship.” So Hunter wasn’t the only one who needed a stimulus.

19) Nothing to see here, just more cops not doing their jobs: Tempe cops refused to dive into a lake to save a drowning man (union says they were “following their training”).

20) Massive bat casualties at wind turbines are interrupting natural food chains.

-The Bat Union has received a visit from a representative of the Bald Eagle and Condor Union to discuss the matter.

21) A third pro-life pregnancy center was bombed by abortion activists.

22) Outgoing Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Clatterbottom Cheney tried to extract campaign cash from one of the witnesses she helped subpoena to the Patriot Day committee hearings.

23) A rare win from Vox which says “Stop telling kids that climate change will destroy their world.”

24) The FBI is being sued for $1 billion from survivors of Olympic sexual assaulter Larry Nassar for not intervening.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

25) A new embargo on Chinese products from Uyghur country, Xinjiang Province, is about to increase prices still again.

26) Genius Treasury Secretary Janet Screamin- & Yellin insists it’s “virtually impossible for us to insulate ourselves” from soaring gas prices.

27) A little-known but accurate corner of the financial market sees at least 8+% inflation for the next five months.

28) A Minneapolis garbage company has suspended picking up yard waste in seven metro cities due to lack of drivers.

-It’s ok Minnesotans: just use the tried and tested New Kabul and New Mogadishu methods of dumping your garbage in the street.

29) The World Bank has slashed its global growth forecast by nearly 1/3 citing the risk of 1970s type “stagflation.”

30) The Denver Broncos have reached a deal to sell the football team to the heirs of Wal-Mart for $4.65 billion, promising everyday low playoffs.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

31) Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud and hiding their money from the IRS.

32) Disney has doubled down on homosexual/transoid programming with “Lightyear” and more. There will be a tipping point here. Don’t know where it comes.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

33) Pootie-poot declares “There will be dad and mum,” ruling out homosexual marriage in the increasingly virtuous nation of Russia.

34) The secretive Bilderbergers are meeting in D.C. Word is the meetings are so secret that George Soros ended up in a Young Americans for Freedom rally by mistake.

35) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro raised doubts that the Rutabaga won the 2020 election.

36) A top German lithium producer Albermarle risks shutting down if the gubment declares lithium a hazard.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

37) The Novavax China Virus vax has cleared a key step toward FDA authorization.

38) Healthy younger Aussies are dying from a mysterious syndrome they call (not kidding) SADS or Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and doctors are asking them to get their hearts checked.

38) 1090 athlete cardiac arrests and 715 deaths have been reported following the vax.

38) And finally, NASA sparks curiosity over bizarre twisted spikes of rock on Mars that might be “cemented filings of ancient structures.”

-Or they could just be Legos left there by the Oscarfaratians from six billion years ago. They were notorious for not picking up after playtime.

And That’s Today’s News…

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE