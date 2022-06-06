It’s a passionate weekend wrap-up show today as we tackle endorsements, GOP treachery, January 6th, pride month, and everything in between.
Make sure you check out the show notes for links to what was discussed and join our Locals for a fantastic pre-show you don’t want to miss.
Click Arrow to Listen
You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!
LINKS WE DISCUSSED
- UncoverDC.com: Robby Starbuck wins lawsuit – Is restored to ballot for August Election
- Clay Travis on Twitter: Five Tampa Bay Rays players refused to wear pride flags on their uniforms citing religious beliefs
- CitizenFreePress.com: Liz Chaney…… Trump votes are an “ongoing threat”
- TheFederalist.com: 500% spike in Biden Administration shutting down gun retailers over typo
- January 6th Committee Chairman supported REAL insurrectionists