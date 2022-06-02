The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) In more show over substance, DemoKKKrats will vote on six gun laws that wouldn’t have prevented the Uvalde attack.

2) The Po-po in Arizona has found 1,200 catalytic converters as thefts soar. Great. Now do ballots.

3) Alito to the rescue: the Judge blocked the Appeals Court ruling requiring counting of undated ballots in Pennsylvania.

4) A little late: Kash Patel called on the DOJ under Grand Moff Garland to move all Russkie Hoax trials outside of D.C. after the fraudulent performance by that so-called jury.

5) The FBI has maintained a workspace and computer portal inside the law firm of Perkins Coie. Nothing to see here. Move along/

6) In Kollyfornia, a court has ruled that bees are a type of fish. For a party that thinks Lia Thomas is a woman, this is pretty much the norm.

7) The GOP has prepared an “army” of lawyers to contest upcoming elections. About time.

8) Biteme sees an exodus of black staffers, which isn’t surprising since he is and has always been a racist.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

9) It’s hard to believe that anyone in government particularly a Secretary of the Treasury, would say that oil prices are set in global markets, not based on domestic production.

-Ok, scrudpuddle, lemme ‘splain this real slow: The more output from ANYONE, including the U.S. into global markets, the lower the price.

10) Musk memo to Tesla staff: get your butts back in the office or leave.

11) Mortgage refi applications are down 82% under Biteme.

12) Gas and food prices soar to an all-time high as the Fed begins to remove monetary stimulus.

13) JPMorgan CEO Jaime Dimon says “brace yourself” for an economic “hurricane.”

14) The number of Americans quitting their jobs remains at a near all-time high.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

15) The Rutabaga says he will announce a new immigration plan—at a summit that Me-hee-co is boycotting.

16) Gazprom has suspended gas deliveries to Denmark.

17) Ten nations have rejected China’s security pact. Good.

18) Now the Rutabaga says we would intervene in Taiwan.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

19) Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns, who had just escaped sexual harassment charges from other women, now faces a new round of charges from new accusers in an HBO “Real Sports” segment.

20) The jury found for Johnny Depp in every point, including that Amber Heard acted with “malice.”

-It could have been worse. The damages totaled only $8.35 million.

21) Former Dallas Cowboy running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment.

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead in his apartment by Frisco police https://t.co/Y0ACGZXDYs — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 1, 2022

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

22) Many doctors, including pediatricians, are simply pretending the vax doesn’t exist.

23) Italy will remove all vaccine and testing requirements for travel to the country.

🚨BREAKING 🇮🇹Italy will remove ALL vaccination and testing requirements for travel to the country from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Ys5fN4vsLN — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) May 31, 2022

24) Finally, this is national hug a cat week. Good luck with that. Most cats want anything except to be hugged.

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE