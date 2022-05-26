The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Rutabaga continues his slow descent to zero, with a Reuters poll showing him at 36%, his lowest ever in that poll. Nice and slow, Demented Pervert. Nice and slow all the way to 2024.

BREAKING: Approval rating for Joe Biden falls to 36%, the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed today. — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) May 24, 2022

2) So-called “experts” warn that half the U.S. could be at risk of a “grid failure” this summer.

3) Speaking of so-called experts, Mr. Man Boobs, Bill Gates, wants a “global government” to institute international lockdowns.

Give these people enough rope, and sooner or later . . .

4) Finally, in a first, search warrants were served at an Arizona non-profit in connection with the “2000 Mules” ballot trafficking scandal. It’s only been two years.

5) John Zmirak correctly argues that the left is now merely a cult of coercion. Yep.

6) Our own Michelle Edwards reports that emails from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office on the official recount showed 26,000 fewer votes were actually cast than the 527,925 counted in Fulton County alone! In other words, Trump likely won Georgia, just on the basis of that (as with Maricopa County Arizona where there were 17,000 “duplicate” ballots in that county alone).

7) The slimy GOP has dropped “unprecedented” cash to save governors from a MAGA “mutiny.”

-Didn’t work in Florida or Arkansas, won’t work in Arizona, but they picked off Ohio and Georgia, and may yet sabotage Pennsylvania.

8) Former DemoKKKrat, Vernon Jones in Alabama—backed by Trump—has advanced to a primary runoff in Georgia’s 10th district.

BREAKING: Mike Collins and Vernon Jones advance to primary runoff election in Georgia's 10th Congressional District: @AP_Politics — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 25, 2022

9) And in Alabama, Mo Brooks, who once had Trump’s endorsement before he issued statements on January 6 (Patriot Day) has advanced to a runoff with leader Katie Britt.

BREAKING: Mo Brooks will advance to a runoff scheduled for June 21st to face Katie Britt in an election to decide the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama: @DecisionDeskHQ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 25, 2022

10) Indiana lawmakers overrode the GOP governor’s veto to enact a transoid sports ban.

11) New revelations from the Michael Sussmann trial show that the FBI brass was “fired up” about the fraudulent investigation of Donald Trump over “muh Russia.”

-Every person in the J. Edgar Hoover Building should be fired and the building razed and turned into a public monument against leftism.

12) DemoKKKrats are “quietly” searching to replace the Demented Pervert in 2024.

-Psst: lil fascists: if you wait that long, there won’t be a DemoKKKrat Party left. (Hope-a, hope-a).

13) Publicity hound and perpetual election loser Betamale O’Rourke crashed Governor Greg Abbott’s conference on the Texas shooting.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) David Hunter, the “contrarian,” has been prophesying a stock resurgence for a while. Now Evercore ISI predicts the S&P will jump 22% from current levels.

15) This story, however, is more in line with what most see coming: Strategists see lower returns as economy mirrors the 1970s.

16) Meanwhile, in the garden paradise of New Mogadishu (San Francisco), gas nears $8 per gallon.

17) Mortgage applications fell 1.2%, refinance applications down 75% year over year, and the mortgage rate is up 71% since last May.

18) More supply chain problems, this time from a US supplier of industrial chemicals: “I have never seen anything like the current supply problems.”

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) Wait, what? Arctic sea ice is growing above its 30-year average.

20) What could go wrong? The UK has announced it will escort grain ships past Russia’s naval blockade of Ukraine.

Wait, I thought the incredible Ukes were blowing up all of Russia’s navy?

21) Not content with sending U.S. troops to guard the Kiev embassy, or to refuel Israeli planes in a practice strike against Iran, or to deploy American troops to Somalia, or to threaten China over Taiwan, the Biteme administration now tries to get the U.S. into a war with Turkey over its Syria offensive. Just how many wars do these idiots want? (Answer: all they can get. Not their kids).

22) As expected, the Russkies have launched their final assault to encircle all Ukrainian troops in the east.

23) In America’s peaceful neighbor, Me-hee-co, cartel-linked gunmen kill 11 including eight women in a massacre at two bars.

24) The NYSlimes repudiates a drive for a “decisive military victory” in Ukraine. Important because the elites are apparently throwing in the towel when it comes to bringing Pootie-poot to heel.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

25) Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler has entered rehab for pain pills.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) Dr. Fallacy’s researchers found that the antibody response from natural immunity exceeds that of the Moderna vax.

27) Millions of dollars from the Rutabaga’s China Virus relief bills went to university and museum programs pushing social justice BS.

28) Moderna’s CEO says the company is throwing 30 million doses of China Virus vax in the garbage.

A little late.

29) Finally, Nancy Brophy, a romance novelist who wrote “How to Murder Your Husband,” was found guilty of . . . murdering her husband.

-Her defense of “I was just fleshing out the details for my book” didn’t fly with the jury.

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE