IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Rutabaga continues to get planted, hitting a new low of 39% in NPR/Marist’s poll. NOTE: This is the SIXTH poll in the last three weeks when the Demented Pervert has been in the 30s.

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Hits New Low In NPR/Marist College Poll Biden Job Approval

Approve 39% (-2)

Disapprove 56% (+5) Gen Z/Millenials

Approve 26%

Disapprove 66% Independents

Approve 33%

Disapprove 62% Sample: D33/R28/I38 / 1,304 A https://t.co/Dwh4ZUkq8O — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 19, 2022

2) Voter integrity laws are being put in place across a number of states. Montana’s Supreme Court restored ID requirements ahead of its primary.

3) Secretary of State Winken, Blinken, and Nod said the U.S. will supply $215 million for global emergency food aid to ease shortages . . . when America faces food shortages.

-Yeah, this will play well.

4) GOP primary turnout suggests red wave in November elections.

5) Handwritten notes from 2017 show FBI Agents misled the DOJ on the “Muh Russia” investigation—but remember, Sloth Durham has already introduced evidence saying that the FBI was misled…they were just “dupes.”

6) NOTE: Update from Richard Baris to me: most of the outstanding ballots in Pennsylvania are not Republican ballots. In Allegheny County, only 1,700-2,000 are GOP ballots. At his current rates, McCormack will not overtake Oz for the senate nomination there. “Barring a major tabulation error, Oz is heavily favored’ wrote Baris.

7) DemoKKKrats, desperate for legislative wins, put forth hard-line votes before the midterms. (“Playing whack-a-mole with multiple national crises”).

8) Biteme, not happy with only 60% of Hispanics hating him, has lifted Cuban and Venezuelan sanctions.

9) Meanwhile, Biteme has released 954,000 border-crossers into the U.S.

-Evil, disgusted, retardoited spoogefilter.

10) A Florida deputy, who set a Fed Ex employee on fire by tasering him when the man was pumping gas (he was “cooked alive”) will face charges.

11) American girls are reaching puberty as young as six years old in phenomenon scientists think may be linked to childhood obesity, chemicals in plastic, and stress. (You know, caused by the lockdowns).

12) The NBA, always blathering about “Black Lives Matter” and racism has a China problem. Its owners have a combined $10 billion in exposure in China beyond the league’s $5 billion business there.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Stocks fell again Thursday, with a bear market in sight.

-This is really an old, archaic term. This market feels different, sorta like a Hindenburg Market.

14) Melvin Capital to close funds, return cash to investors. The company lost big on meme stocks and GameStop.

15) Wells Fargo has been accused of scheduling fake job interviews with black applicants for roles already promised to other candidates in order to boost diversity stats.

16) A New York man sued Wendy’s and McDonald’s over the size of their burgers, saying they looked bigger in adverts than in reality.

-So does the woman he met on Tinder have a suit against him?

17) The Rutabaga’s administration quietly admitted that a math error was causing massive oil, and gas permit delays. Cuz, you know, math is hard.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

16) A new election in Israel is brewing, as the coalition fell apart there.

The Israeli coalition has turned into a minority coalition 20 minutes ago when another member of Knesset announced she is leaving. Now the opposition has a majority to call an election — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 19, 2022

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

19) Sanity returns as WarnerDiscovery’s anti-woke new CEO David Zaslav plans to un-cancel J.K. Rowling, asking her to produce a new Harry Potter show, and promised to axe all biased Communist News Network shows, which is to date, all of the CNN shows.

20) While at Disney, insanity still reigns as the company has introduced a homosexual/lesbian/transoid clothing line.

21) This creepazoid needs more personal attention from some of the, er, “ladies”: fake heiress Anna Delvey jokes she’s starting her own law firm from prison, “Delvey & Daughters, or Double D”.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

22) The Mayo Clinic has been sued over firing employees for refusing China Virus vaxxes.

23) Robert F. Kennedy’s case against Big Tech in the China Virus suits will go to the Ninth Circuit.

24) In a joint statement from the Global COVID Summit, Dr. Robert Malone said that the majority of vaxxed people may have myocarditis.

25) A retired neurosurgeon writing in Surgical Neurology International writes:

“The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most manipulated infectious disease events in history, characterized by official lies in an unending stream lead by government bureaucracies, medical associations, medical boards, the media, and international agencies.”

26) A cardiologist says that vax blood clot issues may be in the hundreds but heart issues are “in the thousands.”

27) Finally, a woman who is “dating” an invisible alien who “’abducted” her from her London flat says he’s better in bed than any earthman.

-She didn’t give his name, but I’m pretty sure he is activated by the command “Klaatu barrada dildo.”

