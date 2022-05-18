It’s a heavy show today. We talk about the election results from last night, the Sussmann case, General Flynn and the information confirming he did indeed have a FISA warrant filed against him under fraudulent pretenses, and the grooming still going on in our schools and elsewhere.

It’s an emotional show today on the Dark to Light Podcast. Do not miss it.

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!