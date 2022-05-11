The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Missouri’s Senate has passed an election integrity bill that bans drop boxes, ballot harvesting, and Zuckerbucks, requiring photo ID for voting.

Hallelujah. Now, 49 more times.

BREAKING REPORT: Missouri Senate Passes Election Integrity Bill — BANS DROP BOXES, Ballot Harvesting and 'Zuckerbucks' – Requires PHOTO ID for Voting… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 10, 2022

2) Is this a good paragraph from Bloomberg or what? “Inside the administration, there’s a sense of frustration, doom, and some say magical thinking about inflation, but no clear path on the best way for the White House to grapple with an economic phenomenon that’s more severe & lasted longer than officials expected.”

“Than expected?” Good God, how stupid are these people?

"Inside the admin, there’s a sense of frustration, doom, & some say magical thinking about inflation, but no clear path on the best way for White House to grapple with an economic phenomenon that’s been more severe & lasted longer than officials expected" https://t.co/4h2crQ9qnF — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) May 10, 2022

3) The MAGA candidate Kathy Barnette has soared into second place in the Pennsylvania senate race and now only trails the Wizard of Oz by a couple of points.

4) The perpetual sure-DemoKKKrat vote from the Republican side of the aisle, Lisa MurCowSki, is in the fight of her life for reelection and therefore will not assist SpewMore in creating a national abortion law.

5) In Missouri, the America First but scandal-plagued candidate Eric Greitens now leads in the senate race there.

6) New FBI notes revealed that the “fine people” went into panic mode when Trump tweeted that he knew he was being spied on.

-Scrotumtoter (Comey), McCabre, and Deep Stroke all should be behind bars, rooming with a large Aryan Nation guy named Jethro.

7) Now, air conditioning is a “human right.” I suppose opening weekend tickets to “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” is not far behind.

8) With Roe out of the way, here are seven more precedents the Trumpian Supreme Court should eliminate.

9) Good news for DemoKKKrats: A Republican lawmaker with a conservative voting score of 55^ resigned from congress after sexual harassment claims. (Tom Reed NY).

10) A 1,000-pound great white shark named “Ironbound” was spotted near the Jersey shore.

11) A Harvard study showed that schools that switched to remote learning harmed children’s educational achievement; study praises Florida and Texas for keeping schools open.

12) Daily wisdom from the Rutabaga, who said, “The number one threat is the strength, and that strength that we’ve built is inflation.”

-Please, stop pretending and get the net.

Biden: "The number one threat is the strength, and that strength that we've built is inflation." pic.twitter.com/Tgpeao1Of7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2022

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Gas and diesel prices spike, but not because of crude oil prices.

14) Russia’s crude oil production was up in May.

15) Biteme may drop Trump’s tariffs against our archenemy China to lower consumer prices.

16) The Tech bubble bursts as Silicon Valley giants have lost $1 trillion over the last three days.

17) Expectations among small business owners has fallen to a 48-year low.

-Thanks, Rutabaga!

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) A Brit warns that Russia is “far from defeated.”

19) An Argentine man was bungee jumping, except his handler forgot to tie off the cord. He fell 131 feet. He was taken to a hospital and treated for muscle pain.

-His handler was treated for multiple stab wounds. The suspect remains at large.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

20) Emerald Robinson says what many of us have known for a long time: Faux News is on a collision course with its own audience.

21) Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a bill to strip woke Disney of special copyright protection.

-Good times!

22) The band Twenty One Pilots said they were on the soundtrack of “Top Gun: Maverick” until Tom Cruise just “came in and fired everyone.”

-Word is he was looking for Kenny Loggins.

23) UK Daily Mail asks why Britney Spears is posting naked snaps.

-I’m sorry, what was the question again?

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

24) A Lufthansa flight crew banned all Jews from boarding one of its flights because they weren’t wearing masks. Trust me. The story actually gets worse.

-The “German Problem” is still alive and well.

25) And finally, Thai police have arrested a cult leader who wanted followers to eat his excreta.

-Well, DemoKKKrats have been doing that from their leaders for years.

And that’s Today’s News

