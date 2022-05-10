The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Jonathan Turley takes apart the latest spin that Kavanaugh and Barrett lied in their confirmation hearings.

2) Due to threats from goose-stepping abortion supporters, Justice Samuel Alito and his family were moved to an undisclosed location for their safety.

3) DemoKKKrats interviewed 21 suburban women, of whom only five said they were pro-life and Republican . . . but only two of the 16 pro-choice women said that abortion was the issue that had top priority for them. “It’s the economy and jobs,” said one former Biteme voter.

4) And the “fine people” among the DemoKKKrat Azov Battalion in Madison, Wisconsin set fire to a pro-life facility.

5) Oh happy day! Elon Musk reveals the size of the Twit bloodbath and will literally “decimate” the staff (goodie!), and will bring in even more of his own people.

6) In Benghazi-by-the-Lake (Chicago), the weekend produced a mere 24 shot with six killed.

7) Were Ukrainian special forces agitators at the January 6 (Patriot Day) activities?

8) DemoKKKrat insurrectionists have firebombed another pro-life facility, this time in Salem, Oregon. You know, where the rioters are “mostly peaceful.”

9) A transoid activist has been charged with blackmail and rape of a teenage boy. The perversions run deep in these creatures.

10) DemoKKKrats thought redistricting fraud would save them in 2022. They were wrong.

11) A new Rasmussen poll shows that Americans favor overturning Roe.

12) In New Kabul (i.e., New York City), thugs politely reappropriated 400 bulletproof vests meant for Ukraine for themselves in an act of benevolence.

13) In Kollyfornia, a piano teacher was given a 100-year sentence for molesting eight students over decades.

14) The most advanced state in the Union, Florida, will now observe “Victims of Communism Day” every November 7.

-Well done. Now do “Victims of MSNBC Day”.

15) How bad is Faux News now? In an interview with Christine Englebrecht of TrueTheVote, Tucker Carlson prohibited her from mentioning the documentary “2000 Mules.”

-“Oh, but the Tuckster. He’s the bomb.” Sigh.

16) The horrific former mayor of New Kabul (i.e., New York City), Bill de Blasio, was accused of forcing four top NYPD cops to take early retirement because they were white.

-And now New Kabul has such a fine replacement in Eric The Red Adams.

IN INTERGALACTIC NEWS

17) NASA wants to send nudes into space to attract aliens.

-Fine. Just not this one. That would cause an intergalactic war immediately as it is obvious she ate a planet.

18) An asteroid is heading toward a “close approach” to earth (i.e., 3.5 million miles away). I guess all things are relative.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

19) In early trading the Dow has fallen 400 points as stocks start the week with a continued sell-off.

20) Energy experts warn of power shortages because of “green” energy—that doesn’t produce sufficient power.

21) Spring wheat hit a 14-year high.

22) The Chinese Yuan has plummeted as exports slide and the Premier warned of a “complicated and grave” jobs situation.

23) Tyson Foods has raised its sales outlook to $54 billion, up from $49 billion as the costs of beef and poultry spike.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

24) Didn’t see this coming. Norway wants people to park their electric vehicles and ride the bus.

25) Lockheed Martin will ramp up its Javelin missile production as a result of the massive use of these weapons by the Ukes. (2,100 per year now will rise to 4,000)

26) Macaroni, reading tea leaves, says it would take “several decades” for Ukraine to join the EU and warns that Russia must not be “humiliated” in any peace deal.

27) Fedinand Marcos, Jr., the son of the former Philippine leader, has taken a substantial lead in the race yesterday with the most votes tabulated.

-But who knows? Think they have 2000 Komodo Dragons?

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

28) F. Chuck Todd will be pulled from NBC in a demotion, with Outkick blaming “too many probing questions to the wrong people.” Really? Todd asks “probing questions?” Good to know.

29) Has Disney learned its lesson? So far, the Mouse has stayed out of the Supreme Court leak on Roe.

I doubt they can keep quiet.

30) Wow, what do they put in the meat down there at Subway? Now a colleague of Jared Fogle, the pedo, and his wife were sentenced to 60 years for child sex abuse.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

31) Sweden’s China Virus death rate was among the lowest in Europe, despite refusing to lock down the country.

32) File under “trust the science”: Countries with high levels of maskie compliance did no better than those with low levels. Told ya.

33) Confidential Pfizer docs showed 90% of vaxxed pregnant women lost their baby, but Pfizer said: “no safety signals emerged.”

34) FDA: Americans should treat the China Virus like . . . wait for it . . . the flu.

-Oh?

35) Finally, a 27-year-old woman who had a mastectomy and took male hormones for six years is de-transitioning back to being a woman after realizing being a man “didn’t represent who she is.”

-I’m sorry . . . I just can’t. This is more confusing than the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial. And none of them have the mental capacity of a suppository.

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr at @OtherWalls and SOON on TruthSocial!

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE