The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Threats have forced justice, Samuel Alito, to cancel a public appearance. This is all the more reason for the Court to issue its final decision now, even if it has to add “written opinions and dissents to follow.”

2) As everyone except a dodging dicknipple knows, Trump’s endorsement is the most valuable endorsement in politics, and far better than Biteme’s.

3) The evil Minion Romney admits Trump will be the nominee in 2024.

-Psst, Minion. He’ll also be President again.

4) Steve Cortes: J.D. Vance’s primary win over the Ukraine warmongers is an America First foreign policy victory.

5) Another “duh”: obesity associated with a higher risk of fatal prostate cancer.

6) In what is essentially a study of post-abortion PTSD the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons found that “58.3% of the women reported aborting to make others happy, 73.8% disagreed that their decision to abort was entirely free from even subtle pressure from others.

-Psst. The “others” were almost certainly men.

7) Rumble servers went down one day after the launch of “2000 Mules”.

BREAKING: Rumble servers down 1 day after launch of 2000 Mules — ULTRA POSO 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 5, 2022

8) Big companies are comin’ for your homes, now that so many people are not in the office where “global warming” is policed.

9) A Florida judge has allowed an immigration lawsuit against the Rutabaga concerning the release of illegals to continue.

-WINNING.

10) The Communist News Network (CNN) is virtually screaming at the Rutabaga to stop what he’s doing relative to the economy.

-But the Demented Pervert is both Demented and Perverted and cannot.

11) Thomas Glessner writes that the “Death of Roe will Bring Rebirth for the Culture of Life.”

-Well, in many states, yes. We are about to see supernatural blessings pour out on the pro-life states like no one can comprehend.

12) Stacy M1 Abrams says she was “converted” with “zeal” to be an unequivocal abortion supporter.

-No worries there, Human Planet. No man is coming within a buffet line of you.

13) In North Carolina, Trump-backed Congressman Ted Budd has widened his lead over establishment former governor Pat McCrory in the U.S. Senate race. This would be another MAGA joining Vance, Oz, Masters, Laxalt, Walker, Kennedy, Blackburn, and Hawley to form a solid MAGA core.

14) A new Rasmussen poll has Trump up by a shocking 14 points over the Rutabaga.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) U.S. productivity fell 7.5% in the first quarter, the biggest drop since 1947.

16) And, as you might expect, the Dow plunged 1,100 points.

17) Except for Big Pharma, as Moderna blew out first-quarter earnings and tripled vax sales.

18) Private sector employment growth slows sharply as small businesses shed jobs.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya!

19) Biteme’s spending mania “did feed inflation,” said his own Treasury Secretary.

20) Ford posted a $3.1 billion loss in its gamble over electric cars.

21) A “massacre” of online retailers indicated a shift from goods to services.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

22) Turkey’s cost of living rose 70%. This is revolution stuff.

23) The U.S. has sent so many Javelin missiles to Ukraine it has depleted its own stocks. “Military planners are getting nervous.”

-Yet, the Russkies still have tanks, no? So either the missiles or the users, are not that effective.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

24) As if Netflix wasn’t in enough trouble, now the company has been hit with a shareholder lawsuit alleging executives misled investors about the subscriber exodus.

25) Tom Cruise at 59 scarcely looks different than his 24-year-old self as his new film “Top Gun: Maverick” is about to premiere.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) The first military court-martial over the China Virus vax resulted in a guilty verdict . . . but no punishment.

27) The FDA has limited the use of the Johnson & Johnson vax because of blood clot risks.

-Oh?

28) Finally, liberal women are threatening sex strikes to save Roe.

-These ugly hoof-stompers can’t find anyone to have sex with anyway, so will anyone notice?

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot's History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History.

