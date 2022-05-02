The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Governor Ron DeSantis is a rock star. No, he said to Disney, Florida will not pay off debts to dissolve the special district.

2) Is the Mouse waking up? Disney fired the Head of Corporate Affairs after the company lost its special tax status following its support of grooming.

WINNING.

🚨BREAKING: Disney’s Head of Corporate Affairs was just FIRED after the company lost special tax status following its criticism of Parental Rights legislation. DeSantis WINS again! — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) April 30, 2022

3) File under “Aw, boo hoo.” Traitorous U.S. Senator Minion Romney has to wear a disguise in public to hide from Trump supporters, i.e., Americans.

4) Public schools are starting to feel the pinch from enrollment losses as parents flee to private schools and homeschooling.

“Where did those kids go?” Public school systems are starting to feel the pinch from enrollment losses tied to the pandemic. School funding, partially driven by headcounts, is down sharply because families are opting for homeschooling and private schools. https://t.co/oghDyR5Sod — The Associated Press (@AP) April 30, 2022

5) While we are on the subject of education, the American Academy of Pediatrics book teaches 9-year-old girls they can get “erections.”

6) Meanwhile, Christopher Rufo, who has been on the front lines of the public school grooming battles, reports that Evanston-Skokie School District 65 has adopted a radical gender curriculum that teaches K-3rd grade students to celebrate the transoid flag and break the “gender binary” established by white “colonizers.”

-Er, Evanston-Skokie, you might want to ask, say, Africans (you know, those “white colonizers”) what they think about those “gender binary” ideas . . . I don’t think they like them very much.

7) And yet another school story, this one involving a Texas District that has majority approval to ban Communist Racist Theory.

8) After demanding employees stay home, now New Kabul (NYC) Mayor Eric The Red Adams says the slow return to offices will “complicate” the city’s economic recovery.

9) Journalist Alex Berenson, who was kicked off Twitter for posting the truth that the vaxxes did not stop the China Virus infection or transmission, survived a motion to dismiss from Twitter and now his case moves to discovery. This should prove interesting.

10) In the Durham investigation, Kash Patel thinks the enormously long time it is taking to do anything is a good thing.

11) However, on this podcast from Lee Smith, which included experts on the Durham case Jeff Carlson, Hans Mahncke, and Fool Nelson, the consensus was that virtually no one of any “name” at all would be indicted, that the absolute best anyone could hope for would be an indictment of Marc Elias, and that the statute of limitations was out on most of these people. No one from the FBI would be indicted.

12) Finally, a January 6 defendant has filed a habeas corpus petition.

13) Looks like the RINOS got Manchin-on-a-Hill to appear in an ad against a Trump-backed candidate. They are really desperate.

14) In the beautiful resort town of Benghazi-by-the-Lake (formerly Chicago) a mere 24 people were shot last weekend, and only eight fatally so.

JUST IN: At least 24 people shot, 8 fatally this weekend in Chicago — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 1, 2022

15) Good election integrity lawsuit, especially involving poll watchers, openness, and challenges, in Nevada.

16) DemoKKKrats in New York starting to get concerned.

17) Better late than never, Arizona Governor Doug Douchey signed a bill protecting clergy visits for health care patients during times of emergency and declaring churches “essential.”

-You think just maybe the legislature could have gotten this through two years ago?

18) Biteme is actually underwater in Massachusetts.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

19) Natural gas is up 192% under the Rutabaga, diesel is up 176%, and regular gas is up 72%.

20) Student loan debt exploded because of a provision in . . . wait for it . . . Obamacare. Now student loan debt makes up 20% of U.S. gubment assets!

21) Real wages have turned negative.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

22) Only 20% of Americans want to do more for Ukraine if it risks war with the Russkies.

23) Russian forces are setting conditions to establish permanent control over areas of Ukraine they currently occupy, including a transition to the ruble.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

24) The Senior Skank, Jilly Biteme, has only sold 250 copies of her biography. My own Dragonslayers sold more than that in its first week.

25) Feel good story: Netflix (struggling mightily) has dumped Megxit’s woke animated series.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) Top ChiCom officials offered to brief US officials on the China Virus in a closed-door meeting.

27) File under “Better Late than Never”: an Italian court has ruled mandatory vaxxes unconstitutional, joining Spain.

28) A new study found that 44% of 1,217 patients who received the China Virus vax and underwent breast imaging had axillary lymphadenopathy. But . . . “trust the science.”

29) Denmark has suspended its China Virus vax campaign saying the virus is under control. Then, of course, there is the matter of the side effects . . . .

30) Finally, New Calcutta (i.e., Los Angeles) has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man whose testicle was shot off at a Black Lives Marxist protest.

This has become known as the “One-pack Shakur” problem.

And that’s Today’s News

