A little hat tip from Devin Nunes sparks a broader conversation about the SpyGate scandal and the case of Michael Sussmann as Beanz and Mike spend a good portion of the show detailing the various intricacies long since forgotten in the saga. There’s also a bit of advice peppered in about what to look out for as we broaden the scope of the Durham probe.

It wouldn’t be a show without finishing off with some clips from the White House Correspondents dinner. Also, make sure to check out the links below for an explainer on more 702 abuse.

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!