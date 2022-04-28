The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Showing he has a sense of humor, Elon Musk tweets a chart showing Trump’s Truth Social is “currently beating” Twitter and Tik Tok on the Apple App downloads chart.

NOTE: Truth is on Apple. But likely a chart showing all downloads on all platforms would show Twitter ahead, if only because Truth is not currently on any Android systems.

2) Millions found they have to cut water use in drought-stricken Kolllyfornia.

-Why is Kollyfornia always “drought-stricken?” Might it have to do with their water usage or environmental whacko requirements?

3) West Virginia Senator Manchin-on-a-Hill saw his approval numbers go up after battling Biteme’s radical agenda.

4) Waiting on the Supreme Court to rule, judges are currently letting “racial admissions policies” continue in Virginia.

5) Is Kollyfornia really polluting the rest of the west with its exiting population? No.

6) The FCC Commissioner (shockingly) has rejected a call to block Musk’s Twit Takeover.

7) The Department of Homeland Security has created a “Disinformation Governance Board” to stifle free speech.

8) The New York grand jury hearing evidence in the investigation into Trump’s organization expires this week and would have to start all over again with a new grand jury hearing evidence.

9) The New York State Court of Appeals struck down the DemoKKKrat-heavy state redistricting plan.

10) DemoKKKrats admit Biteme ending Title 42 is a “big problem” for their election odds.

11) A Pentagon report found that the Rutabaga left $7 billion in U.S. military hardware in Afghanistan.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

12) A revolt is brewing at BetterUP, the Silicon Valley startup that signed Prince Harry, the Ginger Duke, as the chief impact officer, over pay cuts. “They’ve turned us into a commodity,” cried one employee.

-You do know who you are working with, right?

13) Greedy Kollyfornia is going to miss a deadline to repeal the annual summer gas tax increase of $.51.

-“But the weather . . . .”

14) Mortgage applications fell 8.6% and refinancing apps declined 9% as adjustable-rate mortgages rose to 9.4%.

15) A “mad scramble” is on to buy houses before rate hikes set in.

16) Second quarter U.S. GDP falls to .44% as the Fed continues pumping money.

17) The Boeing CEO said the company lost $660 million in the deal President Trump negotiated for the new Air Force One. Seems this is the first time the U.S. government actually screwed a contractor.

BREAKING: Boeing CEO David Calhoun says company executives should not have agreed to former President Trump’s terms for the new Air Force One. The company today announced it lost $660M building the two planes — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) April 27, 2022

18) British homeowners have been warned their mortgages could rise by one thousand pounds sterling next year as interest rates increase by 2.5%.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) Russia has begun dismantling Ukraine’s rail system, meaning it will be much harder for NATO or other “donations” to roll in.

20) If the U.S. continues to pull weapons from stockpiles to ship to Ukraine, “stocks could be depleted in six months.”

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

21) Betty White’s Carmel home sells for $10.7 million.

ASIDE: In the 1970s, my rock band would drive around Hollywood/Beverly Hills just hoping to meet stars who could help us. We drove down a street where Betty White (not in this house then) was watering her lawn and stopped to talk with her. A wonderful, nice woman who stopped her gardening to speak with a bunch of hippies.

22) Disney has doubled down in its fight with Florida insisting that the state can’t dissolve Reedy Creek Development District unless debts are paid off.

-Disney is going to find this is a very foolish way to go. The state can always enforce a variety of laws that it previously either ignored or neglected that would immobilize the Mouse.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

23) Two different doctors have claimed that over 100 members of Congress were treated with Ivermectin. You know, the drug they wouldn’t allow you to have?

24) The FDA has approved Remdesivir for infants. Evil, evil organization.

25) Dr. Fallacy has walked back his comment about the U.S. no longer being in a “pandemic phase.” Must have seen his interview requests drop.

26) Who said this just two days ago? Huh? Huh? Madrid’s Deputy of Minister for Healthcare and Public Health said causes of hepatitis among young children around the world might be “related” to the China Virus vax.

-As in “caused by?”

BREAKING: Madrid’s Deputy of Minister for Healthcare and Public Health claim that cases of hepatitis reported on young children around the world might be “related to the COVID vaccine.” — Donald J. Trump Tracker (@DJTTracker) April 27, 2022

27) Finally, a preliminary study found that organic vegetables are contaminated with a wide range of disease-causing microbes.

-In other words, the scene from Woody Allen’s “Sleeper” where they bring him fried bacon and cigarettes, saying “We’ve found this is actually the healthiest thing we have” is not far from true.

And that’s Today’s News

