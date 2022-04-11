Today, UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz and Mike Opelka hit on a mix of topics including some details on a new study showing reverse transcription in the mRNA shots, the “Stop the Mandate” protests in California, some politicians doing stupid stuff, and we laugh a bit too.

It is a wide-ranging Monday show in preparation for a harder hit on Wednesday when Beanz will explain what may be the actual reason for the Ukraine war. Don’t miss it!

Click on Arrow to Listen