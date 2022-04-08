The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The DemoKKKrats have a big Nevada problem: Hispanics, working-class, and growing GOP voter registrations may mark the end of Nevada’s short time as a blue state.

2) Another canary in the coal mine: New York State Assembly District 20, Eric Brown (R) won by 32 points. The district went to the previous R by only 18.

New York State Assembly District 20 Republican Melissa Miller won it 59% to 41% in 2020 (R+18) Trump won this district 52% to 47% (R+5) Eric Brown won it today 66% to 34% (R+32) — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 8, 2022

3) The Supreme Court just made it easier to sue police for malicious prosecution.

4) In New Mogadishu (San Francisco), Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange, has abandoned its headquarters there due to crime.

5) Imagine we have come to the point that Alabama is the most progressive state in the Union: the state has criminalized sex-change surgeries and puberty blockers for minors.

Now, that’s some Sweet Home Alabama!

6) The case is convoluted but a small victory for the 2nd Amendment from the Fifth Circuit.

7) Ruh-roh for Patriot Day (January 6) prosecutions: Video shows police telling protesters they can remain inside the Capitol so long as they “remain peaceful.”

8) Texas has started its National Guard training with mass migration responses if Title 42 is repealed.

9) The Biteme administration has admitted to creating strategic disinformation in the Uke war, while Big Tech threatens to target anyone who intentionally uses disinformation.

-A new trustbusting is badly needed.

10) Still bobbing and weaving, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, in his “interim letter,” admits there were “serious vulnerabilities” in the 2020 election without admitting to fraud.

-Cuz, you know, then he’d have to actually have to prosecute someone.

11) In a hallmark sign of a backward country, U.S. life expectancy fell for the second year in a row.

-More vaxxes maybe?

12) And another example that the U.S. is becoming an unserious country: a federal “derogatory geographic names task force” will rename 660 mountains, rivers, and landmarks to remove “racist” language.

13) Hunter Biteme’s emails now show the Rutabaga was to get a 10% stake in a Chicom oil deal.

14) New Jersey announced it will require 2nd graders to learn about “gender identity” in the fall.

-Folks, it’s hard but we need this to happen. We need these Whackadoodle Libs to go Full Pervert to once and for all break these leftist strongholds.

(Ya never go Full Pervert)

15) Meanwhile, the House DemoKKKrats have launched a new effort to gain black voters, cuz they are slowly losing this cohort as well.

-Guys—maybe try more transoid stuff for second graders. I’m sure black parents will love that.

16) The fake Secret Service agents assigned to Biteme and Kampuchea have ties to the intel service of Pok-eee-stan.

17) In New Kabul, better known as New York City, NYPD officers were trying to beat a red light and hit and killed a panhandler, then dragged his body along Brooklyn Street.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

18) What happened when GM and Ford abandoned cars for trucks? Toyota took over the #1 overall auto sales position in the world.

19) Food prices are rising at a record rate. Thanks, Biteme.

20) Wal-Mart is offering $110,000 salaries to new truck drivers amidst a driver shortage.

-Guys, did ya do away with the vax requirements yet? Just askin’ for a friend.

21) Kollyfornians are just learning that with sky-high electricity prices come sky-high prices for powering electric vehicles.

-Say what??

22) The Russian Central bank has cut its key interest rate and signaled further easing.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

23) Black people are stunned to discover that “Stayin’ Alive” was sung by white Aussies.

24) Disney, determined to commit corporate suicide, claims through the head of content that Generation Z is 30-40% “queerer” than previous generations and is determined to target them.

-There will be no compromise with this group of perverts and deviants.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

25) The government in Sri Lanka has collapsed, Peru ordered a curfew after mass protests, and Greece is facing a general strike, all over inflation.

-The great reset ain’t going so well.

26) A poll has put Marine Le Pen ahead of French Prez Macaroni for the first time in French presidential second round. I think it’s an outlier, but this still has to send shivers up the backs of globalists.

27) Spain has criminalized pro-life witnessing near abortion clinics.

28) During a speech appealing to Greek lawmakers, Ukrainian President Zelensky featured a video of an Azov Battalion (Nazi) fighter. Oops.

29) A Yakuza boss was busted in New Kabul (New York City) for trying to buy surface-to-air missiles to sell to militant groups in Myanmar (Burma).

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

30) A U.S. appeals court has cleared the Rutabaga’s China Virus vax mandate for federal employees.

31) Unrest continues in Shanghai as the China Virus cases worsen and the lockdown continues.

-No problem, Chicoms. Just kill more of your own people. You’re good at that.

32) Post China Virus vax “adverse events” in the VAERs database account for 74% of all post-vax deaths… This covers a 30-year period!

33) At the Miami Open Tennis Tournament, 15 fully vaxxed players could not finish the contest due to illnesses.

34) Clever. They are trying to foist the blood-clot problem onto the China Virus itself by not asking for information about vax status.

35) Finally, scientists have developed a new technique for rejuvenating skin cells and claim to be able to turn the clock back 30 years.

-Ozzie Osbourne is overjoyed as he can now look 90 again.

And that’s Today’s News

