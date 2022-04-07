The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Republican election integrity efforts worked, as seen in Tuesday night’s elections.

2) Florida gains another electoral vote, pushing it to 30.

3) For the first time, one of the Patriot Day (January 6) defendants has been acquitted.

4) In full retreat, even while blustering against Russia, Biteme’s U.S. Navy announced plans to decommission some of its newest warships.

5) Trump is sitting on a fortune in campaign donations and the GOP is whining that they want it for midterms.

-SUCK IT, GOP. Where were you during the Great Steal?

6) Twitter has suspended former U.N. Weapons Inspector who challenged the claim of WMDs in Iraq . . . for challenging the Ukes claims of Russkie war crimes.

7) Our own UncoverDC.com reports that the Tuesday night local election wins by Republicans signal a massive red wave in 2022.

-Yes they do.

8) In another harbinger of a wave, Republican registrations have surged in Pennsylvania.

9) And yet another: a new poll shows the governor’s race in New York “neck and neck” between DemoKKKrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin.

10) Former football star Herschel Walker has gained a lead over incumbent Raphael Warlock in the Georgia U.S. Senate race.

11) While in this poll, more Americans want Biteme removed from office before Pootie-poot.

12) And speaking of the Warlock, even he has begged Biteme not to reverse the Trump era public health Title 42 immigration policy.

NEW from Sen. Raphael Warnock’s office, The Georgia pastor is doubling down on his opposition to reversing the Trump era public health #immigration policy Title 42. “Senator Warnock does not support lifting Title 42 at this time." Full statement from a spokesperson 👇🏾#GASEN pic.twitter.com/QkRKKfzMru — Eva McKend (@evamckend) April 7, 2022

13) The U.S. has admitted that the Russkie chemical weapons scare was propaganda.

*US ADMITS RUSSIA CHEMICAL WEAPONS SCARE WAS PROPAGANDA: “…three U.S. officials told NBC News this week there is no evidence Russia has brought any chemical weapons near Ukraine. They said the U.S. released the information to deter Russia…”https://t.co/6VYw91Y5YL — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) April 7, 2022

14) The Fourth Circuit Court has ruled that a person has a right to come to the door with a firearm.

-And every Texan just said, “What’s controversial about that?”

15) The U.S. Navy announced plans to decommission some of its newest warships, even as Biteme spouts war with Russia.

16) Two posed as federal agents and gave gifts to Secret Service officers. And neither was named Hunter Biteme.

17) Former president Zero has tweeted support for the Rutabaga after video surfaced of him totally ignoring Biteme at a White House function.

18) In the lunatic asylum called Kollyfornia, a new DemoKKKrat bill would let illegals become police officers.

19) A fourth-grade teacher in Oregon has been arrested and charged with attempted rape of two children.

-But don’t say “groomer.”

20) GOP Representative Kevin McCarthy, slowly facing reality, has moved his Overton Window, saying that while the Patriot Day “violence” was wrong, the “DemoKKKrats response is also wrong” and that DemoKKKrats have used Patriot Day as a “blank check to trample on civil rights.”

-Be feeling some election heat.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy: "The riot on Jan. 6th was wrong. Any violence on that day should be punished. But make no mistake, the Democrats' response is also wrong. For 15 months, Democrats have used Jan. 6th as a blank check to trample on civil rights and congressional norms." pic.twitter.com/7RBsE8nCk6 — The Hill (@thehill) April 6, 2022

21) In New Calcutta, better known as Los Angeles, the county board has banned all official travel to the freest states in the Union—Florida and Texas—cuz you know they are encouraging “harassment” of homosexuals.

Consider this: A county with probably more per capita homosexuals than anywhere else in the country is banning travel to places because they supposedly do not want them there. Yeah. Makes sense.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

22) Jet fuel inventories have sunk to a 17-year low as soaring ticket inflation looms.

23) Fascistbook (Metabeta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his employees “lovingly” call him the “Eye of Sauron.”

-Yeah, and Hitler’s victims “lovingly” called him Fuhrer. (BTW, “Meta” means death in Hebrew)

24) Real U.S. GDP stalled at under 1% while the “flexible” inflation rate (less food and energy) is a whopping 20% in Biteme’s “fastest economic recovery in history.”

25) Wind farms are Bald Eagle murderers.

26) Deutschbank has warned that the U.S. will dip into a recession in 2023 when the Fed hikes interest rates, predicting a 20% dive in the stock market.

27) A lawsuit claims IBM has deliberately misclassified its mainframe sales to enrich its executives.

-Is there any part of American life that hasn’t been thoroughly corrupted?

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

28) The new CNN boss has ripped into the “failing show” of Alka Stelter (aka the Potato) calling him a “cancer.”

29) Call it the Will Smith Effect: a French teen tennis player slaps his opponent after a match.

30) The boss of the Nothing But Communism network, NBC, held an emergency meeting with journalists after they warned hiring Little Red Lyin’ Hood, Jen Psaki, would tarnish the brand.

-You’re kidding, right?

31) A professional mistress who only dates married men gives advice on how to stop your husband from straying.

-I’m guessing #1 on the list is to lose her phone number.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

32) Brexit leader Nigel Farage accused the European Union of “funding Putin’s war machine” by spending 35 billion Euros on Russkie gas since the Ukraine invasion.

33) The UK should thank Pootie-poot for saving them in the long term: Britain announced plans to build eight—count ‘em, eight—nuke plans and expand offshore oil production.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

34) Again, there is no real significant China Virus news, which shows this scourge combination of a virus and government is nearly behind us.

35) And finally, a mother has been released from jury duty for the Parkland School shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too busy with her husband and kids . . . and her “sugar daddy” boyfriend.

-Now you know what to say next time you’re called for jury duty!

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr at @OtherWalls and SOON on TruthSocial!

Larry Schweikart’s New Book, Dragonslayers, can be found on Amazon. You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE