The People’s Convoy has been rolling across America for eight days, and it has been quite the ride. Starting in Adelanto, California, it has traveled almost 2,000 miles to Monrovia, Indiana. Growing from a few miles long with hundreds of vehicles, the convoy is now estimated to be over 60 miles long with over 4,000 vehicles. At one point, its vehicles were 6,000 strong. Big rigs, flatbeds, bobtails, campers, motorcycles, pickups, and cars have jumped in all along the way.

In addition, thousands of Americans have shown up along the way on overpasses, in the middle of the desert, in farmlands, in the cities and small towns, on the side of the road, on tractors, and even on horseback. Restaurants, like The Great American Pizza and Subs, in Golden Valley, AZ, opened their doors, feeding the entire convoy for free. The next day, the restaurant owners paid to fill the tanks of every single trucker on the convoy.

On day 7, the convoy was graced with a helicopter escort for miles as it traversed the state of Illinois.

Honestly, had I not seen this with my own eyes, I would never have believed the numbers of people who would show up in the middle of nowhere to support the convoy as it has traveled slowly across America. The convoy travels at an average of 40 mph to ensure everyone on the roads is safe. It is no small undertaking to pace 60 miles of convoy vehicles.

Brian Brase and Mike Landis formed the People’s Convoy to send a clear message to politicians that Americans are meant to be free to make their own choices. This is not an anti-vaccine movement or anti-mask. It is not political. There are people of all races and all political persuasions in the group. The goal of the convoy is to lift all emergency orders, mandates, and infringements on Americans. The people participating wish to be peaceful, law-abiding citizens. There has been and will be no trucks parked on governmental property, no blocking of roads or access points, no violence, or wish to obstruct the daily business of Americans. There will be no protest in the streets of D.C.

Business owners and everyday Americans have provided for these truckers and their growing tagalongs with land for their vehicles at night, rallies along the way, and about five truckloads of supplies of every kind. The outpouring of generosity has been nothing short of amazing.

This has been good old-fashioned journalism. With the support of UncoverDC, I have had the opportunity to ride with different truckers in their cabs. Even the lead pickup truck and escort, Papa Bear, has offered me a seat.

The days are long, there are no bathroom breaks, and I have experienced what long-haul truckers do each and every day to deliver goods to Americans everywhere. The camaraderie and level of organization it takes to coordinate a safe convoy has been nothing short of miraculous. For these truckers, it has been the journey of a lifetime. On the heels of almost two years of pandemic restrictions and depressing headlines, it has reminded those in the convoy that so many people in this vast country want what they want; the kind of liberty and rights envisioned by the Founding Fathers. The truckers feel a renewed sense of hope for the country because of the level of support they have felt and seen.

The things I have seen from the window of the rig or the lead escort pickup have been awe-inspiring. The evening gatherings have been filled with prayer and testimonials from the fellow-travelers.

I have been invited to ride in the cab, no small thing to these solitary workers who would probably rather I not be there if the truth be told. But trucker Dan and trucker Ron, The Kellys, and Papa Bear have obliged with a smile and much patience with my persistent questions and filming their every move.

Children across America have also been mobilized by their families to make drawings and write handwritten letters and notes. It seems there are many who truly understand why the truckers decided to follow their Canadian brothers and sisters to make their voices heard.

One of the most moving stories is that of a family who donated to the convoy a flag that has been draped over the casket of a veteran who died for our freedom in WWll. One of the sons of the veteran hand-delivered his father’s flag to the convoy. It was donated in Big Cabin, Oklahoma. Mike Landis left the convoy to go ahead to Joplin, MO, to secure a strong flag pole and the proper materials to fly it on the truck to ensure it would not be lost en route. It now rides proudly on his truck.

The family asked that it be returned, even if in tatters from the trip across the country. They told Landis that it would be an honor to see it carried across the country. Here is the story of the flag as told by Jeremy (Papa Bear).

It is day 8, and we have a day of rest which is why I am able to write this short story. We move on to Ohio tomorrow and then to the next destination- Hagerstown, MD, on Friday.

I will have more to report when I gather my thoughts at home. Until then, “keep it classy, keep it tight,” as these truckers are known to say on their radios as The People’s Convoy spreads its message of hope and liberty to all Americans.