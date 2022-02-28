What is even happening in Russia? Frank and Uncover DC’s Tracy Beanz spend the show attempting to break down some of the events happening overseas and come to any determination about what the end goals are.

It’s a pretty packed show with some convoy update at the end.

Click on Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED