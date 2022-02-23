Wendi is Live at the Peoples Convoy Rally:

🚨🚨STARTING TODAY!!

UncoverDC journalist Wendi Strauch-Mahoney is in CA for the Peoples Convoy. We will be bringing you live video starting today at appx 5 PM ET. Where can you watch? You can watch right here on UncoverDC or see below for links for other platforms:

Rumble: UncoverDC (rumble.com)

CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/UncoverDC

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tracybeanz

Twitch: https://m.twitch.tv/uncoverdc/home

YouTube: http://YouTube.com/Tracybeanz

D-Live: https://dlive.tv/UncoverDC

We will be adding a few more platforms. Share with your friends! Live each day.