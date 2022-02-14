Today, Frank and UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz are honored to bring you an interview with journalist Celia Farber, who followed the HIV epidemic and all of its pitfalls through the ’80s and 2000s. Celia has written groundbreaking pieces about COVID for UncoverDC and her work is important and revolutionary.

Celia Farber is a print journalist who began to investigate and document the war on American science waged by Fauci’s emerging HIV/AIDS super-state in the late 1980s. She began her investigative articles in SPIN magazine and wrote there for 10 years, against much opposition. In 2006, she published an article in Harper’s magazine, “Out of Control: AIDS And The Destruction of Medical Science” that was both about pharmaceutical murder and about the American, Fauci-led system of ruining dissenting scientists who dissent from a public health PSY OP. She was herself subject to a coordinated international attack campaign for this article.

She is the author of “Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS” and is a contributor to UncoverDC.com and the Epoch Times. Her Substack is celiafarber.substack.com.

