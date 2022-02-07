Today, Frank and Tracy Beanz cover everything from what is happening at the Olympics, the Canadian truckers and GoFundMe, to people now feeling empowered to speak about vaccine issues, and so much more.

We also take a trip down memory lane and do a quick sports break to laugh.

It’s a solid Monday show! Thanks for checking it out. Don’t forget to leave a review on Apple Podcasts or whatever platform you listen to the podcast!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!