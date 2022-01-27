The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from the U.S. Supreme Court.

2) Does that mean Kampuchea Harris to the Supreme Court?

COMMENTARY: This entails several considerations, including her being the tie-breaking vote in the Senate. Most importantly, the question is, “Does she exist as veep to protect Biteme from being removed?” That is, is she so bad they don’t dare remove him? We’ll soon see. SpewMore pledges fast action once Breyer is gone.

3) Breyer was relentlessly bullied by the left to get out before Republicans re-take the Senate.

4) Pentagon spokesdude snaps at Faux News reporter Harris Faulkner when she repeatedly tries to pin him down on whether the U.S. is forced to rely on the Tolly-ban to get Americans out of Afghanistan.

-John Kirby insisted, “This isn’t about the Tolly-ban,” but never said, “No, we’re not.”

5) File under, “Yes, he said that.” Another Biteme advisor said Americans should care about Ukraine because “borders should be inviolate.”

– . . . as tens of thousands of illegals pour into America.

6) A top Republican, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has sent a letter to acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock accusing the Biteme administration of using improper political influence on the bureau.

-A response is expected in 2032.

7) A Wisconsin lawmaker has introduced a resolution, which was unanimously voted to advance, to reclaim Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes as fraudulently obtained by the Rutabaga.

-The majority (get that? A Republican?) Leader Jim Steineke is trying to block the resolution in the rules committee.

8) President Trump now has higher favorable views in polls than The Rutabaga.

9) Looks like not just the Southern Man, but all men, don’t need Neil Young around anymore. Spotify will reportedly remove Young’s music after a dispute with Joe Rogan.

10) San Francisco school board recalls are tearing DemoKKKrats apart.

-To quote the Evil Emperor of “Star Wars” . . . “goooooooooodddd.”

11) An F-35 Fighter crash off the U.S.S. Carl Vinson is the ship’s fifth major mishap in two months.

-Gee, ya think maybe all the emphasis on race and gender rather than, well, piloting and operational skills has anything to do with this? Naaaahhhh

12) While we’re on the subject of the military, note the headline: “Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for the Air Force.”

-Not exactly: the vax requirements and wokism are causing long-term recruiting effects.

13) In beautiful downtown Beruit, er, Seattle, the Target store there is barely surviving as shoplifting ravages the store. (“Every 10 minutes,” says a staffer).

-Reminder: this is the transgender bathroom chain of stores, in one of America’s most lawless cities. Color me unsympathetic.

14) Meanwhile in Kabul, er, New York City, the Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg was warned by governor Kathy Hochul that she will force him to reverse his soft-on-crime policies as subway attacks and violent crime soars.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

15) Mexican Cardinals are found guilty of trying to influence federal elections.

-Wait, I thought it was the Arizona Cardinals. Did they sell the team?

16) The Demented Pervert warns he will pull the plug on the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Pootie-poot invades Ukraine, then boots 27 Russkie diplomats (i.e., spies) from D.C.

-That’s it, Rutabaga: you show those Germans that you won’t take guff from the Russkies. I’m sure they’ll cheer you from their igloos.

17) Stress from the approaching war? A Ukrainian soldier launches a rampage in a rocket factory that kills five, including servicemen and a civilian woman.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

18) Construction costs of a single-family home have risen 17.5% since last year.

19) Stocks jump after the gubment announced a “better-than-expected” 4th Quarter GDP result of 6.9% annualized growth, while unemployment filings ticked lower for the first time in a month. The Fed holds rates at near-zero.

20) In its latest act of suicide, Los Angeles (Calcutta West) has banned new and existing gas and oil wells bringing an end to 150 years of history.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

21) In a story that should be viewed as entertainment, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery will honor Dr. Fallacy and six others in an upcoming gala.

-The National Beagle League spokesdog was unavailable for comment.

22) Feel good story: Former “Dallas” star and then-hunk Patrick Duffy (72) and “Happy Days” star Linda Purl (66) find love. Good for them.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

23) Denmark becomes the first EU country to scrap all China Virus restrictions. The Prime Minister says the country can find its “smile” again.

24) Well, they covered up. A whistleblower reveals that DOD medical data showed surges in adverse effects from vaxxes in 2021.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya!

25) The Netherlands is easing its China Virus restrictions: it’s “taking a risk,” said Prime Minister Mark Rutte…

26) Following in the footsteps of New Hampshire, a Kansas bill would force pharmacists to fill ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine as off-label China Virus treatments.

-Think of all the people who could have been saved if this was in place in 2020.

27) A top expert insists that menstrual changes from the China Virus vaxxes are only temporary and won’t leave women permanently infertile.

-Course, the third ear that has grown out is another matter.

28) Finally, in a story that gives hope to men everywhere, a retired teacher, age 66, has become the world’s most prolific sperm donor after fathering 129 children with another nine on the way.

-It’s so wonderful to see seniors find a hobby.

Larry Schweikart can be found at the Wild World of History and at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr at @OtherWalls.