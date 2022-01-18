The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Steve Bannon says what I’ve been saying for a year now: “We can shatter the DemoKKKrat Party,” referring to Gallup polling showing Republicans surging to a 5-point national lead from a 9-point national deficit in just one year.

“We’re not just talking about killing the Biden administration—-that’s dead. . . . We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to destroy root and branch the DemoKKKrat Pary.”

2) Yet the goofball DemoKKKrat strategist Paul Begala says DemoKKKrats don’t have bad leader, just “bad followers.”

-I think Hitler said something like this from the bunker as the Russkies were caving in the gates of Berlin.

3) The Demented Rutabaga, oblivious to reality, compares Martin Luther King to George Floyd and claims the Floyd killing was more important than King’s assassination.

4) And as Biteme is elevating criminal George Floyd to sainthood in defense of the “anyone-can-vote” act, a poll in Michigan finds 79% of black respondents favor an ID to vote.

-I guess those are just more of the “bad followers” Begala was talking about.

5) She’s ruuuuuu-ning. Cankles adviser Dick Morris says Cankles is planning a run based on “pragmatism.”

6) Unbuilt border wall materials, worth millions, could now be sold for pennies on the dollar.

-Thanks, Biteme.

7) The Great Migration continues: over one million Americans have fled blue states due to crime, taxes, regulation, and China Virus vax policies.

8) Black activists claim traffic cams unfairly target blacks.

-Hey, fine with me if you wanna yank all those things out. A yellow light is just a reminder to speed up, after all.

9) Salena Zito, one of our very best reporters, on the moment the Rutabaga finally lost his credibility.

-I love ya Salena, but this was the day he was sworn in.

10) The DemoKIKKrats’ latest problem: a flurry of criminal scandals including Erie Co. Pennsylvania DemoKKKrat Committee Chairman Steven Pigeon, Delaware County, Pennsylvania state rep Margo Davidson, Baltimore’s Marilyn Mosby, former Albuquerque, New Mexico state House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams, Arizona state senator Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete, and Milwaukee alderwoman and DemoKKKrat Senate candidate Chantia Lewis.

-Believe me, this is just the tip of the DemoKKKrat corruption iceberg.

11) In a stunning move, defense attorneys are calling for immunity for the “fine people” at the FBI who were involved in the Michigan Governor Witless Protection’s hoax “kidnapping.”

12) Meanwhile, from Colleyville to Fort Hood, the “fine people” at the FBI are willfully blind about Islamic terror in America.

-Sorta reminds you how their founder, J. Edgar Hoover, refused to believe there was something called the Mafia.

13) Silicon Valley billionaire and Golden State Warriors minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya sparks outrage after saying “nobody cares” about China’s genocide of Uyghurs. (Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom, a human rights advocate, instantly responds.

14) Is it now Michigan’s turn to face parents’ wrath? Just as they had in Virginia, tone-deaf Michigan DemoKKKrats say parents are not “clients’ of public schools, and children must be taught what “society needs them to know.” Parents, they say, should stay out of education.

-Whoops, there goes another rubber tree plant.

15) The “fine people” at the FBI refused to call the Colleyville synagogue hostage-taking an “act of terror” until the Rutabaga did so first.

16) In the hoaxified “Trump-DeSantis feud,” entirely a concoction of the Hoax News Media, Trump advisors point toward Yertle as the culprit.

COMMENT: DeSantis needs to be careful here. Trump is in the mid-80% range of support within the GOP. While DeSantis has been the outstanding governor in the China Virus era, he has no national experience and is wading into fights between Yertle and Trump that could damage him badly. And no, we do not want to take our greatest governor asset and turn him into an irrelevant veep.

17) New video shows Ashli Babbitt, who was mercilessly killed by Capitol Hill cop Michael Byrd, tried to stop the attack on the speaker’s lobby.

18) A Wisconsin Judge has issued subpoenas to voting machine companies, including Dominion, for the 2020 election investigation.

19) Asteroids could be approaching earth undetected because of the planet’s rotation.

-That’s ok. I hear Preparation H works well on asteroids.

20) The White House is seeking a communications reboot as the Rutabaga continues his polling collapse.

21) While Trump is stronger than ever: “dozens” of former Trump officials, including John (“Machine Gun”) Kelly and the Mooch, Anthony Scaramucci, held a call to discuss how to stop him in 2024.

-You irrelevant toadstools, you cannot stop him.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

22) Two more contributions on the impossibility of electrifying everything using solar, wind, and batteries:

Clue: “For the EU, essentially the entire annual global silicon production and 3x the annual global silver production would be required for replacement only.” Disposal issues are even more challenging.

23) A new bill would give the U.S. gubment a “kill switch” for all new cars.

24) Kollyfornia considers doubling taxes to pay for illegals.

-There needs to be a dead pool on how long Kollyfornia can survive.

25) The Empire Strikes Out: New York’s Empire Manufacturing Index slumps into negative territory as inflation roars. (Crude futures up 79% since Jan 1st).

26) Microsoft has purchased Activision Blizzard for $70 billion. The company makes the games “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft.”

27) Biteme’s White House is helpless as oil prices climb higher (crude up 79% since the inauguration).

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

28) Texas-born rapper Sad Frosty suddenly died at age 24 with no cause given, apparently in the UK though details are sketchy.

-At least it wasn’t in Kollyfornia.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

29) Michigan undercounted nursing home China Virus deaths by 30%, according to an auditor.

30) Health and Human Services have dropped its reporting of daily China Virus deaths and added pediatric reporting guidelines.

31) In Florida, the highest infection rates are in the counties with the highest vax rates.

32) The Pfizer CEO predicts a “return to normal” by spring. Unless, of course, you’re in New York City or Kolllyfornia.

33) Nearly half of DemoKKKrats want “camps” for the unvaxxed.

-Be careful what you wish for. There may be camps all right…

34) A new Israeli study says the fourth China Virus vax still doesn’t stop the OhMyGod virus.

35) The UK has five times as many deaths from the China Virus vax as all previous vaxxes combined in the last 20 years.

36) The CDC admits what we always knew: cloth masks were “political theater.”

37) Finally, from a “Freeper” named sodpoodle, the economy is so bad that Exxon-Mobil had to lay off 25 congressmen. When he called a suicide hotline, he was given a call center in Afghanistan that got excited and asked if he could drive a truck.

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart can be found at the Wild World of History and at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr at @OtherWalls.