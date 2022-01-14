Today is a discussion about everything. SCOTUS, Oath Keepers’ Stuart Rhodes being indicted, new data out about the impact of the shot on the immune system, Congress and the bills they are attempting to pass to destroy our rights, and so much more. Make sure to download and listen today as we speculate and report.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

