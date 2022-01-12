We are honored to be joined by Dr. Christina Parks today. Dr. Christina Parks received her Ph.D in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan in 1999. She did her graduate research in the field of cytokine signaling. Cytokines are the chemicals that the immune system uses to communicate. Thus Dr. Parks brings a wealth of knowledge about how both COVID and COVID vaccines may affect the immune system. She has garnered significant attention for her testimony on Michigan House Bill 4471 which seeks to ban discrimination based on vaccine status.

Dr. Parks has been in the spotlight recently for her outspoken criticism of the misinformation campaign regarding treatments for COVID-19, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and how their use has been discouraged and even restricted for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. She is warning that there can be no medical freedom when doctors and scientists who have dared to tell the truth are silenced and punished. Dr. Parks has also been closely following the science around the world on the origin of the SARS CoV-2 as well as on the development of the fast-tracked COVID vaccines.

*** All information and resources discussed on this podcast are based on the opinions of the guest and are meant to motivate readers to make their own nutrition and health decisions after consulting with their health care provider. Listeners should consult their doctor or health practitioner before making any health changes. No information on this podcast should be used to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition. ***

