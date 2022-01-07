The SCOTUS heard oral arguments today on the vaccine mandates and Frank and Beanz hop in and dissect the little bit that they heard. They weren’t happy.

Also today, we discuss tyranny in Australia, kids fighting back in London, and break down the Tucker Carlson/Ted Cruz battle from last night and what it all means.

