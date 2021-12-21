The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The fallout continues from Senator Manchin-on-a-Hill’s body slam of the Build Back Boondoggle. Yertle invites him to join the GOP saying he is “certainly welcome.”

2) Meanwhile, other stories have Manchin-on-a-Hill becoming an “independent.” You know, like Angus (Beef) King: a DemoKKKrat who caucuses with DemoKKKrats but calls himself “independent.”

3) According to Peter Schweitzer, who is the dean of corruption reporting on the Clintons, Manchin-on-a-Hill “resisted” numerous offers for “self-enrichment” (well, he already has a yacht and a Lambo), “corruption,” or “cronyism.”

-That’s because the Senator knows his place in West Virginia politics.

4) COMMENTARY: Immediately after the DemoKKKrats took the two Georgia seats to attain a 50/50 balance in the Senate (meaning with Harris’s tiebreaker they had a majority), I said that Joe Manchin (otherwise known as Manchin-on-a-Hill) and Kyrsten Sinema (otherwise known as Enema) would become the two most powerful people in Washington. This prediction appears accurate. Enema has already killed one vote with her famous McTurd “thumbs down” impression, now Manchin kills the Build Back Boondoggle. In a one or two-vote majority, the most important people are always the “mavericks” of the majority party. All the name-calling and attacks on these two will not move them. Warning: They will not become “Republicans,” but know their base, which is moderate Republicans/conservative DemoKKKrats in mostly Republican states.

5) Biteme has apparently been chased off a national lockdown despite his warning of “illness and death” for the unvaxxed; will announce support for hospitals, more testing, vax availability.

-Mark this down as a major win.

6) And the Rutabaga continues to crash with Hispanics, down to 33% approval—lower than with whites.

🚨🚨 A new national PBS / Marist poll finds Joe Biden’s approval rating is significantly LOWER with Hispanics than it is with whites. Hispanics

Approve: 33%

Disapprove: 65%

Net: -32 Whites

Approve: 40%

Disapprove: 56%

Net: -16 These numbers are devastating for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/XWZyKktuGd — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 20, 2021

7) Canary in the coal mine #22, Stephanie Murphy (DemoKKKrat-FL) will not seek reelection. She’s not old. Not decrepit. She sees the tsunami coming and does not want to be under it.

8) . . . and another: New Jersey Congressman Albio Sires becomes the 23rd DemoKKKrat in the House to announce he will retire at the end of this term.

9) The Patriot Day (January 6 Hoax commission) is considering a criminal referral to the DOJ for President Trump over his attempt to “illegally seize power” after the 2020 election.

Breaking: Jan 6th Commission is considering criminal referral to DOJ for former President Trump over his attempt to illegally seize power after the 2020 election — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) December 21, 2021

10) COMMENTARY #2: This was their plan for this commission from day one, and it is also why they are slow-walking all of the Patriot Day martyrs through the legal system. They want Trump under indictment, no matter how baseless or groundless, by 2024 so he cannot run for election.

This is also why, I’m convinced, Trump’s lawyers have demanded he not speak about or to any of the Patriot Day martyrs with any kind of support because that would be used against him in a court of law. He hasn’t, so now they have to charge him without evidence . . . just like they did in the first two impeachments.

11) The special prosecutor in the case of that great French actor Juicy Smol-lay has found that the prosecutors in the case, Kim Foxx and her fellow hoaxsters, lied to the public.

12) . . . while the Socialist In Seattle, Kshama Sawant, has survived her recall on the city council—narrowly.

-That’s ok. Many of these people need to stay around a while longer and really bring the pain.

13) Wisconsin Representative Timothy Ramthun says there is undeniable evidence of fraud in the Wisconsin 2020 election and calls for the decertification of the election results.

14) On tour with Bill O’Reilly, President Trump booed when he says he took the China Virus booster, claims “You’re playing right into their hands” when you doubt injections.”

-The Donald has some serious work to do rebuilding this bridge.

15) File under Hopium: reporter John Solomon says special investigator John (Bull) Durham will go after the FBI next, claiming there are two investigative “buckets,” one dealing with officials connected to Cankles and their plan to feed false information to the FBI about “muh Russia” and the other focusing on FBI agents’ misleading of the FISA courts.

-Right. I’ll believe that when I see it.

16) As the Rutabaga’s border crisis grows, the arrests of illegal immigrants set a new record for the month of November.

17) That massive international talent Bette Midler draws the ire of conservatives and liberals after branding West Virginians “poor, illiterate, and strung out” on an attack on Manchin-on-a-Hill.

18) A “body positivity” campaign (i.e., against fat-shaming) creates cards for patients to urge doctors not to weigh them unless it’s “really medically necessary.”

-Uh, yeah. If you’re 200 pounds overweight, it just might have something to do with the fact you are sick all the time.

19) “Rockstar” Kyle Rittenhouse appears at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest event and warns the lib media to be “on the lookout” for forthcoming lawsuits.





IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

20) Biteme considers releasing money to the Tollyban.

21) Speaking of the Tollyban, they welcomed the ChiComs to mine in Afghanistan.

IN EXTRATERRESTRIAL/UFO NEWS

22) A new office has been opened in the Pentagon (which, you know, really needs more offices) to establish a science plan for accounting for characteristics of unknown vehicles and to “provide the foundation” for possible investments to replicate these advanced characteristics.

-Now the only question is, are they ChiCom “characteristics” or alien characteristics.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

23) An estimated 1.5 million parents could drop out of the workforce amid Biteme’s child tax benefit.

24) Auto expert Sandy Munro warns the ChiComs are taking over the U.S. electric vehicle market and GM and Volkswagen don’t survive it.

25) BNP Paribas (France’s largest bank) has said au revoir to the U.S. retail banking market, becoming the latest of many foreign banks to fail here in the states.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) Faux News Corporation in New York has installed a vax mandate for its New York City office.

27) New York’s state assembly is bringing draconian China Virus bills to the floor in January, including eliminating parental consent for the vax, eliminating unvaxxed peoples’ access to health insurance, and forcing flu shots.

28) Unvaxxed employees at the Savannah River Nuclear Station have been deemed “insider threats” by the Department of Energy.

29) And finally, “Meester Beeg” of television’s “Sex and the City,” Chris Noth, has been fired from the crime drama series “The Equalizer” after accusations of sexual assault by several women.

-It seems he isn’t so big after all.

