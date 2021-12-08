Today, Frank and UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz bring you a very important show. We interview journalist Julie Kelly about her work surrounding January 6th, the ins and outs of what is happening in the court system, and the horrific tragedy that befalls the individuals being persecuted on that day.

Please go to PatriotFreedomProject.com to support 1/ defendants and their families as they endure this terrible time in their lives.

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!