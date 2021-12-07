The Testimonies Project is a vaccine injury reporting documentary project organized by an Israeli citizen, Avital Livny. In June, she began collecting vaccine injury testimonials for the vaccine injury documentary website in response to Israel’s Ministry of Health (MOH) expansion of the vaccine rollout to individuals 18 and younger.

Livny is a mother of two young boys, ages four and nine, who is concerned about the expansion of vaccine administration to younger and younger people. Livny took the project live in September. Israel has now approved the vaccine for children ages five and older.

Livny has battled censorship from almost every direction. Facebook will not allow the posting of the website link in Israel, according to Livny. She has already changed her server provider because the first provider discontinued service, stating the information she publishes is “fake news.” The media bias in Israel is so bad that she refuses to speak with in-country reporters about her project, explaining, “There is just no point. They will twist everything I say.” However, Livny says she “has found ways around the censorship.” Dr. Malone recently tweeted her project. Reporters from outside Israel are doing more to help her spread the message, and she happily speaks with those who ask.

Despite the censorship, millions of people worldwide have viewed the website, and hundreds have freely offered to translate the testimonials into the language of their home country. The website alone has been visited by over 1 million people, with more views on social media platforms like Rumble, which is now approaching 500,000.

The 60-minute introductory movie below explains the project while highlighting some of the powerful testimonies from everyday people.

UncoverDC spoke with Livny to hear why she was moved to take on such a mammoth and risky project. Livny says that over time, the reports became too many and too serious to ignore. Her breaking point was when the shots were approved for children 18-years-old and younger, and she could no longer sit idly by. Livny says at first, she began to hear of vaccine injuries first-hand. She began to see mounting reports of vaccine injuries on social media as pressure to get the vaccine continued.

The Israeli people have mainly been “reluctant to get the vaccine but have been coerced to do so to avoid losing their livelihoods.” Additionally, many have been fearful of reporting their experiences. Livny feels many have probably been influenced in part by statements like the one below from the Prime Minister:

“When you don’t get vaccinated, you’re endangering yourself, you’re endangering those around you, and it’s life-threatening. It’s as if you’re walking around with a machine gun firing Delta variants at people.”



Livny also relayed that the Prime Minister has “said out loud that he wants the parents of the vaccinated children to fight with the parents of the unvaccinated children. It is a very, very hostile atmosphere.”

Livny began to comb social media platforms for reports of vaccine injury. She spoke with “hundreds of people personally.” Many were extremely afraid and reluctant to share, so she made a deal with her initial contacts. She told them she would refrain from publishing their stories until she reached at least 40 separate adverse reports.

Between the reports of injury and/or death and the fact that no meaningful vaccine injury reporting system existed in Israel, she decided to make her own “reporting system” in the form of a video-based, documentary website that continues to collect testimonials to this day.

Two weeks after she went live in September with the initial 40 testimonials, the MOH allegedly began to delete the posts:

“The Israeli Ministry of Health decided to post on Facebook, saying ‘let’s talk about the side effects from the booster.’ They were trying to say how minor it is. In less than 24 hours, more than 25,000 comments from people—really very angry people— reporting in their comments what happened to them after getting the vaccination.”

“Some of them even uploaded medical documents, and instead of reaching out to these people and checking the details and everything that they were supposed to do and they (the MOH) started deleting. About 5,000 comments were deleted overnight. They said it was Facebook that deleted the comments, but suddenly overnight, thousands of those comments were deleted. Luckily people were aware of the deletions and took screenshots of the comments. So they were able to prove the deletions and that none of the comments had bad language or fake news or anything like they tried to claim.”



A three-part video on Twitter shows the confirmation of the deletions allegedly performed at the direction of the MOH.

חלק 2 מתוך 3 pic.twitter.com/FmlxGDQTj2 — Avi Barak (@avi_bd) October 10, 2021

חלק 3 מתוך 3 pic.twitter.com/vKsUrzYG8I — Avi Barak (@avi_bd) October 10, 2021

Livny explains that most who come to her are not afraid of COVID-19; they are afraid of being shamed and/or losing their jobs.

“The majority of the people in Israel said that they chose to get the vaccine only because of the green passport and because they got threatened that they will lose their jobs. So it has no medical basis because they were afraid of COVID-19 only because of the limitation of the lack of freedom of hurting their basic rights. Now, I have to say that the population in Israel is around 9.3 million, 5.7 got the two doses. Almost 2,000,000, let’s say 1.8 million didn’t get a booster yet.”

“So I’m trying to think that maybe they feel something is not right. I think many of them think, okay, you told us to take the two vaccinations, and we will go back to life; we will have our lives back. But that is not happening, so the agreement was broken. So now we, the Israeli people, have to consider again what we want—what we would like to do.”



“And so I see a sign of awakening. It’s not black and white. Many people were against vaccination and got vaccinated only to keep their jobs [and] food on the table. You know, they had no choice.”

Israel is one of the most highly vaccinated nations globally, with about 62 percent of its total population fully vaccinated. The country just granted emergency use of Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds at a 10-microgram dose in November. And the Ministry of Health is now considering a 4th booster for the immunocompromised.

#Israel about to approve the 4th booster shot. Soon after it will be approved in all other countries around the world. https://t.co/ZDH3uw9UW1 — DaveO ⚔️ 🗽 (@Patri0tCx_) December 5, 2021

Multiple sources have reported that Pfizer agreed to introduce the vaccine early to Israel but with caveats concerning the release of information about its efficacy and side effects. Pfizer stipulated joint control of the information being released. And many key sections of that agreement are redacted.

The MOH has also revoked the green pass for those who have not yet received the booster. For a country with such an aggressive vaccine rollout—whose data is arguably used to inform policy in other countries—its vaccine injury reporting system should be robust if citizen wellbeing is truly the focus. Instead, Israel’s vaccine-injury reporting system is, for all intents and purposes, non-existent and unusable for the public at large.

As reported in October by UncoverDC, Israel’s vaccine reporting system is extremely flawed. It lacks transparency and integrity, but reportedly, many of the reports that do not comport with the Israeli Ministry of Health’s narrative have been deleted.

The implications are profound because many nations look to Israel for its data because of its early, aggressive vaccine rollout. An Oct. 21 letter from the Professional Ethics Front to the FDA refers to the organization’s “severe concerns regarding the reliability and legality of the data” coming out of Israel as it refers to Israel as the “world laboratory” for the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

When asked how she vets the individuals submitting the reports, Livny says she “goes with her gut, and many of the people come to her with stacks of medical records.” She says it “isn’t her job to verify” the veracity of the reports but rather to provide a platform for life-saving information that is not yet widely known in Israel. The Testimonies Project may well be the only way vaccine injury and death will be reported to the citizens of Israel.