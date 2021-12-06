The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Biteme’s approval drops to 36% in latest Trafalgar poll. Only 29% of independents approve of the Rutabaga’s performance.

2) Cook Political Report: 8 races shift toward Rs, including MI, ME, and WI governors.

3) R Senator Jodi Ernst (IA) says DemoKKKrat colleagues are ready to override Biteme on his approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

4) Roe v. Wade survived an early test when “conservative” David Souter wanted to recuse himself because he didn’t like being called a homosexual. Senator Warren Rudman physically restrained him. He was the swing vote.

5) GOP candidate Dr. Oz being outed in weird and untenable positions by the hour: supports transgender surgeries and occult practices including use of mediums and Sufism.

-Just. Say. No.

6) More staffers planning to desert Kamala.

7) More trouble could be inbound for the fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

8) And the house of cards starts to teeter: Cuomo now claims his former boss, CNN President Jeff Zucker, was fully aware of Cuomo’s assistance to his brother.

9) . . . as the scandal drags in the State University of New York’s chancellor, who tried to smear Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sex accuser Lindsey Boylan.

10) Former U.S. Senator David Perdue, with Trump’s blessing, to run against Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia.

-One guy didn’t lift a finger to protect his own seat; the other didn’t lift a finger to stop the steal in the 2020 election. Tough choices.

11) Big trouble for DemoKKKrats: Trump now at 51% among the 18-29 group.

12) How looting turned the most upscale part of San Francisco into a ghost town.

-Oops, sorry. We aren’t to use the term “looters.” It’s “wealth-reassigners.”

13) . . while the “wealth redistributors” are growing more brazen, attacking Los Angeles Christmas house parties.

14) . . . and Chicagoites kill six, shoot 30 as Mayor Beetlejuice looks on.

15) Trump brokers deal to remake the North Carolina Senate field to benefit his endorsed MAGA candidate Ted Budd, strengthening the candidate whom Yertle opposes.

16) Aborting Roe will not save the DemoKKKrats in 2022.

-Correct. It may actually benefit the GOP.

17) Leesburg, Virginia faces a shortage of police officers after imposing a vax mandate.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

18) Consumers’ Research warns U.S. governors about BlackRock’s retirement fund investments in China.

19) CEO of mortgage lender Better.com lays off 900 employees in a Zoom call: “If you’re on this call, your employment here is terminated.”

-Said employees working from home were working two hours a day but billing for eight.

20) San Francisco suspends tax on cannabis retailers to help them compete with illegal dealers after looters stole $5 million in products from 15 dispensaries in a month.

-Recall that one of the big arguments for legalizing cannabis was the tax revenue it would generate.

21) FDA: more than 100 drugs face supply chain shortages.

22) Economists increase their inflation projections after Biteme touts a two-cent reduction in gas prices.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

23) U.S. abandonment of Bagram air base in Afghanistan could be a boon for China.

-Of course, it is. Our withdrawal removed a close-positioned base to China.

24) Defense Secretary says U.S. will aid Ukraine if the Russkies invade.

25) Hmmm. Where have we seen this before?: Japan’s military rebuilding.

26) So-called intelligence sources say the Chicoms are building a warship base in the Atlantic Ocean in Equatorial Guinea.

27) The Ginger Duke, Prince Harry, who has never worked a day in his life, says quitting work can be good for your mental health, and “many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that don’t bring them joy.

(Uh, Dukie, you do understand that the definition of “work” is not “play?”)

28) Iran’s nuke program suffers “confusion.”

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

29) Japan’s China Virus booster shot drive kicks off with health care workers.

30) Yale epidemiologist says the China Virus was a pandemic of fear manufactured by authorities.

31) Thousands of very concerned youts descend on Florida’s Audacy music festival as snowflake Google urges staff to cancel meetings due to Omicron.

32) UK doctor banned for questioning the efficacy of masks wins High Court case: censorship was “clearly wrong and cannot stand.”

33) New York City is the first to impose China Virus vax mandates on private-sector employees.

-Yeah, that will stand up in court.

34) Despite courts clearly hammering vax requirements, some tyrants just don’t stop: Rhode Island to introduce a vaxport.

35) Research by China Virus vax makers and feds may undermine vax mandates.

36) Nuke facility contractors at Savannah River Nuclear Facility file lawsuit against vax mandate.

37) And finally, Hollywood faces a new reality of fentanyl lacing resulting in a “spate of high-profile overdoses and deaths across the entertainment industry.”

-You’d take drugs too if you had to make some of the garbage they are turning out.

And that’s Today’s News

