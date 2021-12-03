Insisting that the enforcement of Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate by their private employer is entirely an act of the government, four senior-level security contractors at the Savannah River Nuclear Facility (SRS) have filed a federal lawsuit against Centerra Group, LLC. The employees confirm they are Christians with sincerely held religious opposition to abortion. They stand firm in their belief that being forced to take the COVID-19 experimental vaccines derived from fetal tissue matter is a violation of their rights to religious liberty.

The complaint, filed on Nov. 9, 2021, explains that Plaintiffs “are religious men who adhere to the teachings of the Bible and are morally bound to follow the universal, consistent moral teaching of their faith.” The Plaintiffs’ maintain their “dignity, personal identity, and autonomy in the exercise of their sincerely held religious beliefs” prevented them from receiving any of the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines” currently available in the ongoing clinical trials, mandated by the Biden administration under Executive Order 14042. Plaintiff attorney Lauren Martel explained:

“As Christians, we do not support the right to abortion—but if the Courts say that a woman cannot be forced to use her body to protect the life of an unborn child, we believe the same principle prohibits the government from forcing a person to use his body to protect others from COVID.”

The lawsuit requests a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction barring the enforcement of EO 14042. Martel describes the case as “crucially important to protect the individual rights of all Americans, regardless of their political or religious beliefs. If the government can force you to inject a foreign substance into your body against your will, what can’t that government do? This is one of our last stands against an unlimited government that does not recognize the rights and dignity of the individual.” Furthermore, the suit maintains Centerra’s private enforcement of the mandate on government employees is against the law. Noting that EO 14042 is unconstitutional as applied to these Plaintiffs—who are non-federal employees—Martel asserts:

“The constitution does not allow the government to deputize and order private individuals to commit constitutional violations that the government would not be allowed to commit if it acted directly.”

Besides the sincerely held religious beliefs prohibiting the receipt of the jab, Plaintiff Shawn Williams—a 20-year Bravo shift Sniper with Q clearance—was explicitly advised against getting the vaccine by two doctors given his important medical history (which, combined with the COVID-19 vaccine, could cause his death) and recent recovery from the virus. Williams, who has natural immunity (via verifiable antibodies) after recovering from COVID-19, submitted a medical exemption request to Centerra along with instructions from both physicians on Sept. 27, 2021. Just like all Plaintiffs’ religious exemptions, Centerra denied Williams’ medical request without any explanation. Williams, who must pass rigorous physical fitness testing in order to guard our nation’s Special Nuclear Material, asserts:

“The threshold of “undue hardship” with regard to religious exemptions is now replaced in practice with mere inconvenience on the part of the employer. Significant medical conditions that could result in great bodily harm, or death, if triggered in concert with the COVID-19 vaccine are being dismissed out of hand.”

The complaint insists that under Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Centerra satisfies the criteria under which a private party can “fairly be said to be a state actor.” Therefore, the Plaintiffs maintain they will suffer irreparable harm and injury and are likely to succeed on the merits. The Plaintiffs complaint explains in-depth seven counts: