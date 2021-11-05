Today’s show is completely packed with information and details so make sure to grab your popcorn and get all settled in.

We start the show with James Carville talking about how the Democrats aren’t popular anymore and should go to “unwoke” school.

Then, we move on to talk about SpyGate and the arrest of Igor Danchenko. We take a walk down memory lane and Beanz talks about why she thinks someone in the indictment has been misidentified.

Finally, it’s on to OSHA, where we discuss the “regulations” that have forced the government to admit they have no authority to mandate companies, mandate employees, to take a shot.

Do not miss this show and please share it with your friends!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

CiticzenFreePress.com: James Carville drops truth bombs on Judy Woodruff

UncoverDC.com: No proof of Russian exfiltration – What does it mean?

Sergei Milian

United States v Igor Danchenko indictment