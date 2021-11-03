Today’s show was packed as we talked about the election results in Virginia and elsewhere, what it all means, and also what the big picture is.

Then, we move to the growing discontent surrounding mandatory vaccination. You will get an update on where the lawsuit we discussed on the show Friday is and also a bit of a glimpse into the amazing hearing that Senator Ron Johnson had just yesterday.

Make sure to check the show notes today for TONS of links and information. See you on Friday!

Van Jones

Chuck Todd

UncoverDC.com: Facebook rebranded as Meta – The Metaverse as essential building block for the Great Reset

UncoverDC.com: Municipal workers in NYC – Get the jab or else

TechnoFog: CDC emails – Our definition of vaccine is “problematic”

Rumble.com: Sen. Johnson expert panel on federal vaccine mandates