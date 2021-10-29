It is an action-packed show today as we speak with Constitutional attorney Mike Yoder, who has a bombshell case going on right now that has the potential to rapidly put a halt to the termination of thousands of Federal Employees under Biden’s vaccine mandate.

We go through the case and what you can do if you find yourself in this situation. Please make sure to go to his website here: https://www.yoderesq.com/ for more information and to learn how to protect your 1st amendment rights, and also read the UncoverDC story.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Attorney Mike Yoder’s website

Mike Yoder’s Instagram

UncoverDC.com: New lawsuit – Biden Task Force schemes to deny religious exemptions, falsifies medical records