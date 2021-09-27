We are back with a bang after a one-week hiatus! Frank and Tracy Beanz of UncoverDC.com talk about the Arizona audit, vaccine mandates, the cultural shift happening, some Red Flag law, and some Russell Brand????
It’s fire out of the gate on the Dark to Light Podcast!
LINKS WE DISCUSSED
- Bill Maher
- CitizenFreePress.com: UK funeral director blows whistle on vaccine deaths – “I’m dealing with murder victims.”
- Official website of the Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus: Election audit documents
- UncoverDC.com: Maricopa County audit report – Over 57k votes in question