United Patriots Uprising features Renowned conservative women left no stone unturned delving deeply into hot-button issues critical to our nation. Investigative journalist Tracy Beanz unpacks the truth about the virus and the vaccine, “Dallas” star Morgan Brittany exposes the destructiveness of Hollywood, political commentator Dr. Carol Swain debunks and undresses Critical Race Theory, and political activist Dr. Linda Lee Tarver reveals what the left doesn’t want you to know about election fraud and defends election integrity.
Click HERE to listen