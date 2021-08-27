The most pitiful, pathetic humiliating moment in American history is occurring with the absolute debacle in Afghanistan. The man responsible, Joe Biden, must be impeached or removed under the provisions of the 25th Amendment.

We knew bad things were in store for our Country the moment Joe Biden was elected. We knew especially that he would be an absolute disaster as Commander in Chief. When Biden selected the architects of Obama’s apology tour to lead his foreign policy team, we knew that President Trump’s policy of peace through strength was coming to an end.

When Biden put woke Generals in charge of the Pentagon, we knew that teaching critical race theory would become the top priority instead of strategic readiness for the world’s most elite military. We knew our enemies were going to take full advantage of Biden’s follies. However, it was beyond our wildest dreams that he would give in to the threats made by the Taliban. They drew a line in the sand. American forces must be out of Afghanistan by August 31 or face the “consequences.” Joe Biden blinked and said, yes, Sir Mr. Taliban. This even after publicly stating he would stay past the 31st if necessary. It is not physically possible to remove all Americans and all our troops by this date. We will be leaving Americans behind as we run with our tails tucked between our legs. They have also issued an edict that no Afghan can leave, even those with American passports.

According to the New York Times, in July, Biden’s true colors began to show. He gathered a small group of friendly reporters to celebrate good job numbers. This was just after Biden abandoned Bagram, our largest military base in the world. We left in the middle of the night, leaving behind billions in advanced weaponry. The Taliban have been like kids in the candy store with these state-of-the-art guns, armored vehicles, helicopters, night-vision goggles, and tons and tons of ammunition. The reporters did not ask questions about the job numbers; they wanted to know what the heck was going on in Afghanistan. “It’s a rational drawdown with our allies,” Biden insisted, “so there’s nothing unusual about it.” But as the questions persisted, on Afghanistan rather than the economy, he grew visibly annoyed. “I want to talk about happy things, man,” he said. He insisted there was a plan. And all was well.

In 1970, in ex­plain­ing a mil­i­tary of­fen­sive in Cam­bo­dia, Richard Nixon put the stakes this way: “If, when the chips are down, the world’s most pow­er­ful na­tion, the United States of Amer­ica, acts like a piti­ful, help­less gi­ant, the forces of to­tal­i­tar­i­an­ism and an­ar­chy will threaten free na­tions and free in­sti­tu­tions through­out the world.”

A nation that hesitates to rescue its people for fear of the Taliban is behaving like a pitiful, helpless giant.

I hope and pray that Joe Biden reconsiders, sends in more troops, and gets out every single American. If not, Joe Biden is committing the unforgivable sin for an American President. Giving in to terrorist demands and leaving Americans behind to face horrors that I can’t even bring myself to think about. He must be removed from office through the quickest means possible.