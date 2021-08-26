Thanks to the American Revolution, up until recently, most governments and the global elites of the world had understood that the legitimacy of their power to make and enforce laws was based on the consent of the governed, the very people who elected their political leadership. Without that clearly stated consent from the people, any government was only a dictatorship, illegitimate and able to hold onto power and enforce its decrees only through brute force.

Over the past few decades, widespread corruption on a global scale has led to a present situation in which many of the world’s governments employ corporatist billionaires or hostile foreign powers like China’s CCP and not the actual citizens they are supposed to be serving.

Many of these billionaires, such as George Soros, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg, are increasingly found to have been buying for themselves, not just politicians but entire state and national governments. While professing themselves to be the most noble members of the human race, the ends to which these global elites are putting their resources are anything but noble and humanitarian. They are increasingly engaged in nefarious social engineering programs, where they are arrogantly attempting to reshape nations according to their humanist and socialist beliefs.

Having slowly and incrementally positioned themselves for what they had come to call “The Great Reset,” an agenda for dramatically altering the relationship between state and citizen ‘for the common good,’ the international elite set has been suddenly forced by events to speed up the agenda over the past year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether that pandemic was planned or seized upon as a great opportunity to advance the Reset, the globalists seemed to have thought they were safe in doing this, believing themselves to have sufficiently conditioned their populations to be docile and subservient. The first-round lockdowns and mask mandates seemed to go over swimmingly well. That may have led them to become even more arrogant.

“You know, that whole ‘consent of the governed’ thing is so overrated.”, the elites were telling themselves at their luxurious retreats like Davos, just before all Hell broke loose worldwide.

The long-planned ‘Great Reset’ has now suffered a completely unexpected ‘Great Setback,’ as the peasants are making it abundantly clear in countries such as France, the U.K., Australia, and the United States that they have no intention whatsoever of complying with a second round of global lockdowns and mask mandates which have now been enjoined with a push for mandatory vaccination decrees.

It now appears that from their high towers looking down upon the masses, the elites greatly miscalculated and are now scrambling to reassert control as mass protests spread across the world.

Despite concentrated efforts to suppress vital medical and health information, the truth about drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin got out to the public.

After the WHO, in the strongest terms possible, urged the country of India not to use Ivermectin against the Delta variant, not only was the drug safe and effective, it got a massive virus surge in the country under control in less than two weeks. Now, a WHO scientist who was misrepresenting the facts about Ivermectin is in the process of being sued by the Indian Bar Association.

There were also increasingly futile attempts to censor the declining effectiveness of the vaccines when it came to preventing infection or illness from the COVID-19 virus.

U.S. authorities began deliberately hiding what is called ‘breakthrough’ infection numbers—infections of fully vaccinated people—to sell the false narrative that the new virus surges are a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ In fact, many of the people contracting variants of the virus, growing ill, and dying from it are fully vaccinated.

There is emerging evidence that the vaccines themselves may be causing the emergence of variants of the COVID-19 virus.

The Streisand Effect has quickly come into play; the more the global elite attempts to suppress the truth, the faster it escapes their grasping hands.

There can be no going back. The people of the world now know far, far too much about all of this to turn the clock back to March 2020 and attempt a repeat of the last year. They were talked into the first round of mass lockdowns and mask mandates and suffered the high burdens in lost jobs, wages, worship, schooling, and so on because they didn’t have enough information to doubt what their governments were telling them.

Now that they do have enough information to weigh the benefits vs. the risks? To have even attempted this second round of lockdowns, now coupled with obscene vaccine mandates, shows the corner that the globalist elites have painted themselves into—they are literally damned if they do and damned if they don’t.

They have chosen to be damned if they do.

Well, so be it.