Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

The COVID messaging is getting more and more convoluted, the vaccine mandates more and more tyrannical, and the hypocrisy of it all more and more outrageous.

Today, Frank and Tracy Beanz of UncoverDC visit new information on COVID cases and vaccination rates as well as new audit updates in both Arizona and Wisconsin.

Don’t miss today’s action-packed show!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

UncoverDC.com: GOP lawmakers denounce AG Garland and Pelosi

UncoverDC.com: Arizona Senate calls for new subpoenas

UncoverDC.com: Wisconsin Rep. Brandtjen promises “comprehensive forensic examination”