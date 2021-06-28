On the New Book of Daniel podcast for June 28, 2021 – Critical Race Theory is in the news practically every day now, but actually, many “Critical Theories” exist and permeate our culture. Liberty-minded people are pointing it out; Establishment folks are saying the accusations are unfounded. What’s really happening?
Articles mentioned in this show:
Parents Beware: Critical Race Theory Originates in Marxism
CHAZ is not a Protest: It’s a Marxist Insurrection
You, too, can support the New Book of Daniel podcast (THANK YOU!)
Order your very own New Book of Daniel Coffee Mug! Click Here
Also check out Daniel’s new radio show: The Voice of Conservative Values
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
Gab: https://gab.com/NewBookofDaniel
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/newbookofdaniel
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Twitter: Sorry- Twitter didn’t like Daniel telling the truth
True Idaho News: https://www.trueidahonews.com
Daniel’s work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
© 2021 Shadowtrail Media, LLC