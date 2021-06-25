Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

We jump all over on this crazy Friday, with talk about the horrific building collapse, Las Vegas shooting, vaccines, near-death experiences, and entertainment. McAfee and more await you on this crazy, winding journey, with a bit of election fraud discussion tucked in for good measure!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED
Pronounced Dead for 20 Minutes – What He Saw and How it Changed His Life
Collapse
Loudon Secrets
Marilyn Manson
The Duggars
Lohan

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter via PayPal.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."