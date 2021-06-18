On the New Book of Daniel Podcast for June 18, 2021, it’s amazing that governors and companies are bribing people to take the jab. Free beer. Free movie popcorn. Free gift cards. Even getting your name entered into a lottery to win $1,000,000. Idaho’s Governor Brad Little recently announced a bribe to state employees — get the jab and get four hours of paid time off. That’s bad enough, but the rest of his announcement makes him an embarrassing laughingstock. Daniel explains.

Articles mentioned in this show:

Governor Little Tries to Bribe State Employees

You, too, can support the New Book of Daniel podcast (THANK YOU!)

Order your very own New Book of Daniel Coffee Mug! Click Here

Also check out Daniel’s new radio show: The Voice of Conservative Values

NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com

Gab: https://gab.com/NewBookofDaniel

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/newbookofdaniel

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel

Twitter: Sorry- Twitter didn’t like Daniel telling the truth

True Idaho News: https://www.trueidahonews.com

Daniel’s work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski

© 2021 Shadowtrail Media, LLC