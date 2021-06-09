Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

On today’s show, we talk about how utterly “disturbing” the American Flag is, delve into Loudoun, VA, and CRT/Teachers rights, and fly by and get a little lesson on what a great American Judge Joe Brown is. Stunning!

Do not miss this Wednesday’s show!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

DISTURBING FLAGS

Julie Kelly on Twitter