Voters in New Hampshire are determined to keep the recent forensic audit in the town of Windham front and center as they await the final audit report from the auditors. In a three-hour live interview last Friday hosted by Nick Moseder, which included an entire entourage of election integrity advocates, auditors Harri Hursti and Phillip Stark faced hard-hitting questions after Marilyn Todd observed what appeared to be back-dated machine tapes and ballot stuffing, as previously reported by UncoverDC.



The last days of the physical audit at Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke left many frustrated. As local observers and the nation questioned the sudden disappearance of auditors Mark Lindeman and Phillip Stark, Hursti carried out the forensic analysis of the machines by himself, remarking that worries over him working alone were unwarranted because cameras—although not extensive and often missing parts of the room—were filming him.

You asked us what specifics…on Memorial Day…trust me, I was doing the same. Also, my 8 days refers to Thursday-Saturday. Nice try though. Who will be overseeing your upcoming or ongoing forensic analysis?? Will software be provided for independent analysis? — CannCon (@CannabisConserv) June 1, 2021

Stating the need for a deeper audit investigation, Moseder, in a series of tweets to auditors Hursti and Stark, noted that the former employees of left-leaning Verified Voting—whose credibility he insists is “falling apart”—blame the problems with the Diebold ES2000 Model A voting machines on ballot folds, adding, but “yet the tabulator tapes show anomalies in races where there are no folds.” Moseder continued:

“When cornered with this glaring contradiction, you blame the writing of SB43 and [a] 45-day deadline for limiting the scope of the investigation, yet you control the process of the audit per SB43, AND you never asked for an extension.”

Moseder also pointed out that when Tom Murray, co-founder of The Government Integrity Project, suggested on the live stream the auditors “request the tapes from the SoS,” Bill Gardner, to put to rest the mounting apprehension following Marilyn Todd’s machine tape discovery, and then shared a spreadsheet (screenshot below) with the group, Hursti left the conversation.

Hursti, who starred in the 2014 movie Hacking Democracy: The Hack, responded to Moseder in a series of tweets, stating he is “willing to declare under oath that everything he has written is true. There are people here who are fundraising and trying to fan the anger to open people’s wallets as [an] emotional response. They are not in line to take the oath.”

/1 We @WAuditors are real people with real lives. I see many posts claiming they asked questions 8 times today with no immediate answer. It is called the Memorial Day. After 3 weeks inside in a military building in NH, a nice outdoor day to have a beer is “Live Free” for me. — Harri "scofield" Hursti (@HarriHursti) June 1, 2021

During the live stream (which had visits from Ken Eyring, Professor David Clements, Cann Con, Spyder, and Tom Murray), Eyring hinted at more “bombshells” to come. He followed through a few hours later, releasing information reported by the Gateway Pundit, which detailed testimony from Sept. 19, 2007, by Hursti to the NH House Election Law Committee. In the hearing, Hursti comments that NH’s Diebold AccuVote OS machines and memory cards—the same ones he just audited in Windham—are untrustworthy, stating:

“If you are believing on poll tape, that doesn’t mean a thing because I can control the whole thing over whatever logic and accuracy that you perform just before the election. Because I have control. I can compare the date, the time. And so, in order to be producing fraudulent tape, I will be producing fraudulent tape only on Tuesday evening. And I don’t worry about what ballots go through.”

Eyring explained that when Hursti stated, “I will be producing fraudulent tape only on Tuesday evening,” he meant any Election Day (which always occurs on a Tuesday). Eyring added, “Keep in mind that for this audit, the machines were reset to Nov. 3, 2020 (11/03/20), which is the same day as the general in Windham. All ballots were processed on 11/03/20!”

Making sure to point out that he is not accusing Hursti of wrongdoing, a concerned Eyring explained in detail the inconsistencies he stumbled upon when looking closer at the transaction logs from Machine 2—the machine that presented many irregularities in the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election. Eyring noticed that Machine 2 (which, in the recent audit, is represented in the tape farthest left in the screenshot below) has an additional entry on line 38, where the date was changed from 11/03/20 to 11/04/20 and the “COUNT RESTARTED.” According to Eyring, “It is important to note that November 4, 2020, was not election day. In Hursti speak… that means it was NOT TUESDAY.”



Memorycards will never 100% match, all differences will be further studied. None of the cards have not-of-bounds data (data after expected structure ends). One of the cards differs more from others, and will be further studied. Analysis continues, these are preliminary findings. — Harri "scofield" Hursti (@HarriHursti) May 27, 2021

The observations reported by Eyring didn’t stop there. He also mentioned that Hursti appeared troubled last week when reviewing the memory card on one of the machines. Eyring believes that a tweet by Hursti seems to downplay, but not reasonably explain, his statement of, “One of the cards differs more from others, and will be further studied.” This exchange is significant because, according to Hursti’s 2007 testimony, the memory cards are what make it easy to hack the machines to produce “fraudulent tape” but “only on Tuesday evening.” Hence, Eyring stressed, “this is a big deal that warrants answers.” He added:



“The public deserves answers from Mr. Hursti, Associate AG Anne Edwards, and the entire AG’s and SoS offices. I have little confidence they will be satisfactorily provided.”

It is worth noting that New Hampshire, as previously reported by UncoverDC, received a total of sixty-three donations from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) in their “2020 Elections COVID-19 Grants.” Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donated at least $350 million to CTCL in the months leading up to the 2020 election. CTCL then distributed the funds in the form of grants to numerous jurisdictions throughout the United States so they could hire additional staff, purchase mail-in ballot processing equipment, and other measures they considered essential to manage the election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As shared by Moseder on Telegram, in the HBO documentary KILL CHAIN starring Harri Hursti, around 1 hour and 7 minutes in, Hursti and Stark discuss a machine anomaly in Georgia. In a heavily Democratic precinct, they reveal how one machine out of seven showed Republicans winning down the ballot. The pair implies this is almost impossible and that it indicates the machine was infected with malware. Phillip Stark calculated the statistical probability of this occurring to be 1 in a million. Moseder then remarked:

“Now, in this spreadsheet [above] from the 2020 election, we see the exact same phenomenon where machine 2 reveals democrats winning down-ballot in a heavily REPUBLICAN precinct! These guys know exactly what they’re looking at with machine 2, but they’re only interested in the truth when Democrats like Stacy Abrams lose!”

Late Monday, Hursti, who shared the screen with John Silvestro (founder of LHS Associates and Jeff Silvestro’s father) in Hacking Democracy, verbalized on Twitter what seemed to be a series of statements defending the performance of the forensic audit team, professing:

“False claims how all ballots should have been processed within 1 day continues. The law tasks all ballots to be run through all machines. That is not possible in one day. That would have been a stretch goal to get done in 2 days.”

“We were delayed to start by the audience and delayed along the way by the audience interruptions. Once [the] election is started, it will go until the election is closed and locked by Ender Card. For obvious reasons, in the election mode, other functionalities are locked.”

“Therefore, people here are claiming how every should have happened, is not what the law tasked us to do, and in practical terms not possible. We fulfilled what Senate Bill 43, paragraph 2:3, section II (a) states. We minimized all interactions with machines to avoid any claims.”

“Claiming that @WAuditors were intended to check out each others’ work is simply FALSE. All 3 of us bring different skills to the table. We work together, analyzing the same data but from different angles. Discussion between Mark and I who to appoint was about the skills we need.”

It is a FALSE claim I have not answered who will check my analysis of chips and memory cards. Due to copyright reasons we cannot distribute the contents. To address this, most important analysis was broadcasted in live stream to everyone to see as it was done. @WAuditors — Harri "scofield" Hursti (@HarriHursti) June 2, 2021

New Hampshire has a long history of election integrity issues that include speculation over LHS Associates’ role in the state’s elections. In 2016, David Beaufait, an election Moderator from the Town of Enfield, wrote a Letter To The Editor of Valley News expressing his concern over mismarked or off-center ballots, strongly urging voters to use caution. He stated:

“We just completed testing of the Enfield voting machine/paper ballot system supported by LHS Associates. As in previous years, ballots mismarked off-center or X could be counted inconsistently by the voting machines. With the likelihood of close New Hampshire presidential primary vote counts for several candidates, this carries potentially significant impacts with important national consequences.”