Beanz flies solo today and does a full and comprehensive breakdown of election integrity efforts across the country. She dives in deep to AZ, NH, and PA, and gives you a play-by-play and commentary.

Then, it’s into COVID and the vaccine, and all of the creative new ways they have found to get unsuspecting folks to take the jab. It is a busy show, albeit sans Frank, but please share it with your friends, and also, consider supporting UncoverDC so they can keep bringing you ACTUAL journalism!

