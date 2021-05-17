Click Arrow to Listen

We had an absolutely amazing Monday show! In the first half, we also talk about the hypocritical CDC, vaccines, and CRT in Loudoun, VA schools. What are they teaching our kids??????

Then, Dr. Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party joins us in the second half to discuss all things Arizona election audit. Everyone continue to pray for her and the brave folks conducting “America’s Audit” there in Maricopa County.

Finally, don’t forget the Dark To Light Extravaganza! The link to attend or to donate is here in the show notes!

UncoverDC.com: Parents in Virginia debate school-based diversity libraries with sexually graphic books