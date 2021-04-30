John F. Kerry is back in the news again, apparently having disclosed over 200 Israeli covert operations in Syria to his bosom buddy Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister. One might think this would have been a one-off type event for the dapper Kerry, but one would be wrong about that. Let us survey his execrable career and draw the obvious conclusion—that John F. Kerry is a serial traitor to the U.S.

Kerry was a former left-wing Democrat U.S. senator from Massachusetts who made a habit of undermining U.S. national security, was the failed Democrat presidential candidate in 2004, and was a terrible secretary of state under Barack Obama. The Hologram has now resurrected him as his “Climate Czar.” But before all of those failures (and rest assured, his stint as “Climate Czar” will continue his standard disastrous pattern), he was a controversial naval reserve officer for a few years during the Vietnam War, a collaborator with the North Vietnamese, and a war protestor. And the rest of his résumé is equally execrable; let us take a look.

Vietnam Era (1966 – 1978)

Kerry made his bones as an anti-war activist after ignoble service on swift boats in Vietnam. There is much controversy about his service and medals awarded, as well as his anti-war protests and phony war crimes charges, as evinced by the Swift Vets and POWs for Truth in 2004, much to the chagrin of the Kerry presidential campaign. Here is just a taste (there is much more at the aforementioned link):

John Kerry’s service in Vietnam lasted 4 months and 12 days, beginning in November 1968 when he reported to Cam Ranh Bay for a month of training. His abbreviated combat tour ended shortly after he requested a transfer out of Vietnam on March 17, 1969, citing Navy instruction 1300.39 permitting personnel with three Purple Hearts to request reassignment. So far as we are able to determine, Kerry was the only Swift sailor ever to leave Vietnam without completing the standard one-year tour of duty, other than those who were seriously wounded or killed.

It is clear that at least one of Kerry’s Purple Heart awards was the result of his own negligence, not enemy fire, and that Kerry went to unusual lengths to obtain the award after being turned down by his own commanding officer.

John Kerry has long insisted that using the three-injury loophole to leave combat early was his own idea, but Kerry’s fellow Swift officer Thomas Wright, who served on occasion as the OIC (Officer in Charge) of Kerry’s boat group, contradicts that claim. Wright reports that he “had a lot of trouble getting Kerry to follow orders” and that those who worked with Kerry found him “oriented towards his personal, rather than unit goals and objectives.” He, therefore, requested that Kerry be removed from his boat group. After John Kerry qualified for his third Purple Heart, Thomas Wright and two fellow officers informed him of the obscure regulation and told him to go home. Wright concluded, “We knew how the system worked, and we didn’t want him in Coastal Division 11.

Here are a couple of excerpts from military historian John B. Dwyer’s take on Kerry’s Vietnam service:

Thomas Wright was one of John F. Kerry’s fellow Swift boat officers in Vietnam. Since Wright outranked Kerry, he was Kerry’s sometime boat group Officer-in-Charge, so Wright had occasion to observe Kerry’s behavior and attitudes, and the circumstances surrounding his early departure from the war zone.

When John Kerry radioed another Swift boat, he used the call sign, ‘Boston Strangler.’

Working with call sign ‘Boston Strangler’ became problematical. ‘I had a lot of trouble getting him to follow orders,’ recalls Wright. ‘He had a different view of leadership and operations. Those of us with direct experience working with Kerry found him difficult and oriented towards his personal, rather than unit goals and objectives. I believed that overall responsibility rested squarely on the shoulders of the OIC or OTC in a free—fire zone. You had to be right (before opening fire). Kerry seemed to believe there were no rules in a free—fire zone and you were supposed to kill anyone. I didn’t see it that way.’

It got to a point where Wright told his divisional commander he no longer wanted Kerry in his boat group, so he was reassigned to another one. ‘I had an idea of his actions but didn’t have to be responsible for him.’ Then Wright and like-minded boat officers took matters into their own hands. ‘When he got his third Purple Heart, three of us told him to leave. We knew how the system worked and we didn’t want him in Coastal Division 11. Kerry didn’t manipulate the system, we did.

Then there was his collusion with the North Vietnamese enemy during the Paris Peace Accords in 1970 when he was still technically a naval reserve officer. That meeting was a direct violation of U.S. code 18 U.S.C. 953, which states:

Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.

Kerry’s traitorous anti-war exploits were not limited to aiding the North Vietnamese enemy through direct meetings; he also testified before Congress:

Kerry explained to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman J. William Fulbright in a question-and-answer session on Capitol Hill a year after his Paris meetings that the war needed to be stopped “immediately and unilaterally.”

Then Kerry added: “I have been to Paris. I have talked with both delegations at the peace talks, that is to say the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and the Provisional Revolutionary Government.”

However, both of the delegations to which Kerry referred were communist. Neither included the U.S. allied, South Vietnamese or any members of the U.S. delegation. The Democratic Republic of Vietnam was the government of the North Vietnamese communists, and the Provisional Revolutionary Government (PVR) was an arm of the North Vietnamese government that included the Vietcong.

In the interests of healing the nation’s wounds after the Vietnam War, Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird ultimately declined two Navy requests to court-martial Kerry for this and other anti-war activities.

US Senator (1984 – 2012)

During his wretched Senate career, Kerry opposed EVERY Reagan Cold War policy and advocated on behalf of the Communist Sandinistas in Nicaragua in the 1980s, as noted here by the Los Angeles Times:

Many leaders had a hand in Washington’s Cold War triumph, but Ronald Reagan‘s contributions were pivotal, and Kerry opposed every one of them. Reagan’s defense buildup disabused Soviet leaders of any hope that they could ultimately come out ahead of the United States. Kerry derided these military expenditures as “bloated” and “without any relevancy to the threat.”

In particular, Reagan’s plan to seek a missile defense system against Soviet ICBMs and NATO’s decision to station new missiles in Europe to counteract the new Soviet deployment there rendered futile the Kremlin’s vast investment in nuclear supremacy.

Instead of these measures, Kerry advocated that we adopt a one-sided “nuclear freeze.”

Reagan also showed the Soviets that history was not necessarily on their side by ousting the erratic communist regime in Grenada and arming anti-communist guerrillas to challenge the leftist oligarchs of Nicaragua.

Kerry condemned the U.S. action in Grenada as “a bully’s show of force,” and he opposed our support for guerrillas in Nicaragua as vociferously as anyone in the Senate, even traveling to Managua to try to cut a deal with Sandinista strongman Daniel Ortega to thwart Reagan’s policy.

Democrat Presidential Candidate (2004)

During his presidential candidacy, he agonizingly flip-flopped during the run-up to the Iraq War for political reasons. His infamous equivocation that he could not shake was, “I was for the Iraq war before I was against it”:

Virulently anti-war Code Pink was making big waves in Democrat Party politics before and after the Senate passed Authorization for the Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002, and Kerry had his eye on the White House—hence, the equivocation since he knew that most Americans supported military action in response to the 9-11 attack at the time (albeit misaimed by George W Bush). Kerry is always a man of principles—or lack thereof when it comes to enhancing U.S. national security!

Secretary of State (2013 – 2016)

Kerry upped his perfidious game while serving as Obama’s secretary of state (he replaced Hillary Clinton). Throughout his public career, he endlessly supported the normalization of relations with Communist Cuba. Fortunately for him, Obama shared his vision, and thus Kerry was able to make his triumphant visit to reopen the U.S. embassy in Havana in 2015, as noted by the Los Angeles Times here.

It seems like Kerry loved (or made common cause with) every anti-American terrorist organization in existence. That certainly included the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), as noted by the inimitable Daniel Greenfield as excerpted here in 2016:

Stop by your local post office and you might just see a poster of Rodrigo “Timochenko” Londono hanging next to the Most Wanted posters of bank robbers and fugitives. The State Department is offering a $5 million reward for information about the Communist terrorist leader.

But all the State Department had to do was ask Secretary of State Kerry. Obama did the wave with the Cuban dictator and Kerry met with Timochenko, the leader of FARC, a Marxist terrorist organization that appears on his own department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations a little above Al Qaeda. Timochenko is a Communist who was trained at the USSR’s infamous Patrice Lumumba University. The State Department accuses him of ordering the kidnapping of Americans and responsibility for much of the cocaine that is smuggled into the United States.

But none of that bothered Kerry who accepted a signed copy of a memoir by the terror group’s former leader which was addressed to “Senor” Kerry.

Moving on, Kerry and his aides were complicit in propagating the fake Russian dossier. The thoroughly debunked dossier was provided to Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Winer as part of the internal “verification” process being run by the Obama administration in 2015-16, as noted here by The Hill:

An official at former President Obama’s State Department has confirmed a claim made by Republicans that former British spy Christopher Steele and allies of Hillary Clinton gave him intelligence reports claiming that President Trump was compromised by the Russians.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post titled “Devin Nunes is investigating me: Here’s the Truth,” former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Winer says Steele and Clinton confidant Sidney Blumenthal approached him with separate dossiers claiming malfeasance between Trump and Russia.

In the op-ed, Winer states that Steele first approached him in September of 2016 with the dossier about Trump. Winer distilled the dossier into a two-page summary that he shared with former Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who notified then-Secretary of State John Kerry.

Kerry also knew about Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland’s 2016 interactions with Fusion GPS, too. As noted here, she “was the State Department official who gave the green light for the FBI to meet with ex-British spy Christopher Steele, who concocted the dossier for Fusion GPS.”

In short, Kerry knew about the fake Steele dossier but helped perpetuate the Democrat hoax. That hoax hamstrung the Trump administration and undermined U.S. national security and confidence in American leadership around the world—just as it was designed by Democrats to do.

Then there is Kerry’s ongoing bromance with the Iranian mullahs, which began with him helping push through Obama’s “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action” with the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI), which was never ratified by the U.S. Senate. Kerry’s “diplomacy” played a major part in getting that horrible deal done. Note the ramp-up of Iranian nuke deal-related activities beginning in 2013 in the timeline of the left-wing Arms Control Association linked here.

In addition, he must have been at least aware “pallets of cash” given to the mullahs in January 2016, if not directly involved in the transfer, as reported by CBS News here:

The Obama administration said Wednesday it paid $1.3 billion in interest to Iran in January to resolve a decades-old dispute over an undelivered military sale, two days after allowing $400 million in cash to fly to Tehran.

State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau says the U.S. couldn’t say more about the Jan. 19 payments because of diplomatic sensitivities. They involved 13 separate payments of $99,999,999.99 and final payment of about $10 million. There was no explanation for the Treasury Department keeping the individual transactions under $100 million.

That money was used by the IRI “to pay its main proxy, the Lebanon-based terrorist group Hezbollah, along with the Quds Force, Iran’s main foreign intelligence and covert action arm and element of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” as well as to support Houthi rebels in Yemen, as noted here. Isn’t it interesting that President Trump’s Abraham Accords were aimed at untangling Iran’s support for terror organizations, as well as the JCPOA, which was a glide path for an IRI nuclear bomb? In short, untangling the rat’s nest left by the Middle East policies of Obama and John F. Kerry.

Out of Government (2017 – 2020)

Kerry’s undermining of official U.S. national security continued when he was out of government. He almost certainly violated the Logan Act by conducting unauthorized negotiations as a private citizen with foreign governments, as noted even here by Kerry’s normally friendly hometown newspaper, The Boston Globe:

[Kerry] sat down at the United Nations with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to discuss ways of preserving the pact limiting Iran’s nuclear weapons program. It was the second time in about two months that the two had met to strategize over salvaging a deal they spent years negotiating during the Obama administration

… Kerry has been on an aggressive yet stealthy mission to preserve [the JCPOA], using his deep lists of contacts gleaned during his time as the top U.S. diplomat to try to apply pressure on the Trump administration from the outside.

Kerry also met last month with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and he’s been on the phone with top European Union official Federica Mogherini, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal the private meetings.

Kerry has also met with French President Emmanuel Macron in both Paris and New York, conversing over the details of sanctions and regional nuclear threats in both French and English.

Kerry was a former U..S secretary of state without portfolio negotiating with foreigners to undermine the foreign and national security policies of an elected U.S. president. How is that not the very definition of a violation of the Logan Act?

Climate Czar (2021 – )

This brings us to current revelations from The New York Times that Kerry disclosed over 200 Israeli covert operations in Syria with the Iranian foreign minister, according to recently released audiotape excerpts. Did he or didn’t he disclose classified information with Zarif? There are conflicting reports, and the truth is unresolved at present. Kerry himself has denied it in a Twitter tweet:

I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened – either when I was Secretary of State or since. https://t.co/BTOdFE1khW — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) April 26, 2021

Given the information provided in this article, should Americans believe his denial?

Conclusion

The incident summaries of John Kerry’s career presented in this article are just the highlights, as Kerry has been working against U.S. foreign policy and national security interests since he symbolically threw his Navy service medals over the White House fence in 1971. That particular act marked him as the anti-American leftist that he has always been, and his subsequent actions over the years confirm those proclivities. Throughout his public career, he has made common cause with America’s enemies and undermined national security policies of all Republican presidents, with his latest antics with Zarif just the icing on the cake.

The reality is that John F. Kerry is a traitor to the United States—and has been for 50 years.